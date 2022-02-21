ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Brandon bicyclist killed in multivehicle crash on SR 60 in Hillsborough

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old Brandon man has died after the bicycle he was riding was struck by four vehicles on State Road 60 in Hillsborough County on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUVs, a sedan and a pickup truck...

www.tampabay.com

