Minot, ND

After the Whistle: Minot swim relay team breaks 2 pool records in meet against Century

By Adeena Balthazor
 2 days ago

During Minot’s home meet on Feb. 10 against Century, four swimmers entered the record books. Peyton Bartsch, Alex King, Grant Schaeffer and Jaxson Reinke competed in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

Before the meet began, everyone knew what the time to beat was.

“We all kind of had an idea of what splits we had to go to so we knew where we were at when the race was going,” Bartsch said.

“Whenever these guys swim people kind of always take a quick peek at the record boards to see is this team close to a record, be it a school record or a pool record, so people kind of have those times in the back of their head,” Head Coach Jake Solpher said.

After using their legs and arms, all that was left was to use their voices.

“Cheering very loudly. Just waiting on him to see what his split was and the end time was,” King said.

“I jumped in the water and I knew all I had to do was just race just like we all do at practice every day,” Reinke said. “So when I saw that time I just cheered on the rest of the guys and we saw the time and it was amazing.”

After breaking the 200 medley record in the first race of the meet, they closed out their day with the 400 freestyle relay.

“We’ve done this group of four for the 400 a lot of times this year so it was really familiar to all of us so it was super comfortable and not a lot of pressure,” Schaeffer said.

“After the medley and we got the record we just went in the 400 knowing that we could also get that record so we kind of just let it go and swam our races and when we got the record it was also exciting,” Reinke said.

Schaeffer was the anchor for the team during both races.

“It was a lot of excitement, especially hearing these guys cheer, I could hear them halfway through the pool so that was kind of cool. I’ve never ever heard anybody in the water before except for that race,” Schaeffer said.

Once the meet was done it was time to celebrate.

“It was really exciting for me because that record was really new that one was set by them and a few other teammates from last year so it was exciting getting to beat the mark they set last year,” Bartsch said.

“With the 400 it was exciting to break it again with some new guys on the team,” King said.

Seniors Schaeffer and Bartsch said ending their swimming careers with their names on the wall is a way to go out.

“It’s been really cool especially with the history that Minot swimming has, but I’m not expecting those times to stay up very long I hope these guys can bring them down pretty soon,” Schaeffer said.

“It’s real exciting my name was up there and it’s nice to add it more,” Bartsch said.

The guys said they have been a part of relay teams before but this team is always there for each other on good or bad days.

“I think the familiarity we’ve been swimming together probably since third or fourth grade, we’ve known each other’s names for forever and we’re such good friends outside of the pool we’re just comfortable with each other,” Schaeffer said.

“These guys swim for each other which is really fun, when they train every day they make sure that they bring each other up, they push each other,” Solpher said. “If one guy is dogging it then the guys next to him isn’t getting pushed so they never dog it at practice or meets so really fun to watch.”

Solpher said after the meet all he felt was pride.

“A lot of humility too from me just knowing what these guys do kind of on their own to produce the results they are. I feel so fortunate and proud of the guys,” Solpher said.

Solpher added he wasn’t surprised that those four broke two records with the effort they put in day in and day out.

“I catch myself at practice at times just being a spectator because it’s just so impressive to see what these guys are willing to put in,” Solpher said. “The amount of intensity they’re willing to put in and then when they’re not swimming their joking around and we’ve all got those inside jokes and we get good laughs but when it’s coming time for the next take-off they just change.”

If having their name on the wall three times already wasn’t enough, they also broke their own pool record for the 200 freestyle relay in their last home meet of the year.

