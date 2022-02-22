ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

UN alarmed at increasing reports of Greek migrant pushbacks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency on Monday voiced alarm at increasing reports of “horrific incidents” where asylum-seekers and migrants trying to slip into Greece and other European countries are allegedly being forced back. Athens denied the claims, and said the UNHCR appeared to...

International Business Times

U.N. Official Urges Mexico To Find Alternatives To Migrant Detention Or Asylum

Mexico must seek alternatives to detention and asylum for migrants, especially ahead of an anticipated increase in arrivals this year, the U.N. refugee agency's representative for the country said Friday. Mexico registered a record 131,448 asylum applications last year, an 87% increase from 2019 with most of the applicants from...
IMMIGRATION
WIVB

Greek protesters torch equipment at island migrant camp

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Four people have been arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos after violence broke out during a protest against plans to build a new migrant camp, authorities said Tuesday. Following a peaceful march to the site in heavy rain Monday, a small group of protesters...
PROTESTS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
MarketWatch

No nukes: Ukraine lacks diplomatic ‘trump card’ after giving up its nuclear weapons nearly 30 years ago

With markets worried about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at least one scenario can be ruled out: use by Kyiv of nuclear weapons as a bargaining chip. Back in 1994, Ukraine decided to give up those weapons, in exchange for the U.S., U.K. and Russia guaranteeing the country’s security. The agreement is known as the Budapest Memorandum. To put a finer point on it, Ukraine didn’t have an independent arsenal, but agreed to remove what were former Soviet weapons on its territory, as one group explains.
POLITICS
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

153,941 migrants stopped at border in January, nearly double from a year ago

The number of migrants stopped by authorities at the southern border in January was nearly double the corresponding number from the month President Joe Biden took office one year ago, indicating the scale of the crisis. U.S. border officials encountered 153,941 people who attempted to enter the United States from...
IMMIGRATION

