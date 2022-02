CLEVELAND — As Rep. Shontel Brown kicks off her reelection campaign just months after taking office, she received an important endorsement on Tuesday. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced his endorsement of Brown at Cleveland John Adams College & Career Academy. "We won't be a city of opportunity unless we have a strong voice in Washington that's going to fight for Cleveland every single day," Bibb said of Brown.

