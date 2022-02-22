Edison Tech basketball ready to take over Section V

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When Edison Tech senior Mike Morgan thinks back on his freshman season, all he can do is laugh.

That was a tough 2-20 campaign, but things are finally turning around for the Inventors.

Reggie Simmons took over as head coach after that season and has restored success to the halls of Edison Tech.

“We put in a lot of work this summer,” said Simmons. “Now, we’re starting to see the results so I’m so proud of my guys and all their efforts.”

Last year, Edison finished 3-9 and missed the playoffs in the COVID-shortened year but they have risen all the way to the third seed in Class AA and are legit title contenders. They enter sectionals with a 13-6 record, featuring wins over Aquinas, McQuaid, and UPrep.

The key to their success is their depth. Their top scorer nets thirteen points per game. Their seventh-best scorer still puts up eight points a night. It’s a lot of mouths to feed, but everyone is just focused on getting wins.

“It’s a great family, to be honest,” said Tyler Bethea, a junior who joined the team this season after moving from New York City. “We all look for each other. We don’t try to be selfish on the court or off the court. We try to help each other with work, whatever we need to work on.”

Four of those players are underclassmen, including super sophomores Marcqell Freeman (ten points and six assists per game), Davijon Lipscomb (ten points, six assists, and six rebounds per game), and Edmari Binion (eight points and ten rebounds per game).

“They’re actually great,” said Morgan. “There are some young guys out here that I feel are going to be the best in Section V their senior year.”

“I’m excited but I’m more determined and motivated because I want to make sure we actually get those things accomplished,” said Freeman, a guard. “I’m not looking at it as let’s win next year or the year after, I want to win now.”

Edison Tech hasn’t won a sectional title this century, since 1999. Morgan’s eyes lit up when he talked about winning a brick.

“It would be everything,” the senior said. “That’s been my goal since freshman year. I just want to bring it home.”

The Inventors will begin sectional play on Friday, February 25th at 5:00 p.m. as they host McQuaid.

