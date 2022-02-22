ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Edison Tech basketball ready to take over Section V

By AJ Feldman
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URNnU_0eLAmZqp00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When Edison Tech senior Mike Morgan thinks back on his freshman season, all he can do is laugh.

That was a tough 2-20 campaign, but things are finally turning around for the Inventors.

Reggie Simmons took over as head coach after that season and has restored success to the halls of Edison Tech.

“We put in a lot of work this summer,” said Simmons. “Now, we’re starting to see the results so I’m so proud of my guys and all their efforts.”

Last year, Edison finished 3-9 and missed the playoffs in the COVID-shortened year but they have risen all the way to the third seed in Class AA and are legit title contenders. They enter sectionals with a 13-6 record, featuring wins over Aquinas, McQuaid, and UPrep.

The key to their success is their depth. Their top scorer nets thirteen points per game. Their seventh-best scorer still puts up eight points a night. It’s a lot of mouths to feed, but everyone is just focused on getting wins.

“It’s a great family, to be honest,” said Tyler Bethea, a junior who joined the team this season after moving from New York City. “We all look for each other. We don’t try to be selfish on the court or off the court. We try to help each other with work, whatever we need to work on.”

Four of those players are underclassmen, including super sophomores Marcqell Freeman (ten points and six assists per game), Davijon Lipscomb (ten points, six assists, and six rebounds per game), and Edmari Binion (eight points and ten rebounds per game).

“They’re actually great,” said Morgan. “There are some young guys out here that I feel are going to be the best in Section V their senior year.”

“I’m excited but I’m more determined and motivated because I want to make sure we actually get those things accomplished,” said Freeman, a guard. “I’m not looking at it as let’s win next year or the year after, I want to win now.”

Edison Tech hasn’t won a sectional title this century, since 1999. Morgan’s eyes lit up when he talked about winning a brick.

“It would be everything,” the senior said. “That’s been my goal since freshman year. I just want to bring it home.”

The Inventors will begin sectional play on Friday, February 25th at 5:00 p.m. as they host McQuaid.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
Rochester, NY
Basketball
News 8 WROC

Great Lakes Gaming preps Rochester esports center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Great Lakes Gaming is opening up a new esports facility in Rochester to house the growing video game community. The facility will overlook downtown on a 22nd floor. It will feature 12 high-end PC stations, two private streaming booths, three couch console setups, and a café. The plan is to be […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
News 8 WROC

Irondequoit teacher goes to Iditarod as educator

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A local school librarian has been chosen from a worldwide application pool to be a finalist in the 2023 Iditarod Sled Dog Race teaching competition. The winner will get to help with the race, dog care, and musher support. West Irondequoit elementary school librarian Mrs. Julianne Westrich has been chosen to […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectionals#Edison Tech#Covid#Uprep
News 8 WROC

Songs from Studio B: Zahyia

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows. All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Local WWII veteran receives Quilt of Valor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local World War II veteran was recognized Wednesday for his courageous service. Joseph Young, 98, served in the Army from 1942 to 1945 under General George Patton as a second Lieutenant. He received four medals, including a Good Conduct medal and a World War II Victory medal for bravery and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy