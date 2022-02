Sackhoff tweeted the news, which Deadline calls "not surprising," that her sci-fi space drama won't be picked up for a third season four months after Season 2 dropped last October. Sackhoff played Niko Breckinridge, an astronaut and commanding officer of the Salvare, a space ship on a mission to determine the origin of the alien artifact. "I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared," Sackhoff tweeted. "I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards (rocket ship emoji). See you on the next adventure. Love Niko."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO