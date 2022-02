ATHENS, Ga. – The 15th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Wofford Terriers 7-1 in a mid-week tilt Tuesday evening in front of 1,410 spectators at Foley Field. The Bulldogs’ seven runs came on nine hits, led by a 4-for-4, four-run, two-RBI performance from graduate Ben Anderson at the top of Georgia’s (4-0) lineup, while five Bulldogs tallied one hit – including sophomore Corey Collins with a two-run home run. Anderson was a triple shy of completing the cycle at the plate.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO