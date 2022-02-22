3. This budget-friendly dupe adds some sparkle to the room.

Caroline Balz and Allison Goldberg’s clients wanted the living room in their Weston Colonial to wow. Plus, their lifestyle allowed for it. “They have one child, so they didn’t need to be as practical as families with two dogs and four kids,” Goldberg says. The design duo, whose firm name, Psychological Interiors, is a nod to their training as psychotherapists, kicked off the design with the wallpaper. “We ask our clients to react to photos,” Balz says. “The homeowner said ‘Ohhh!’ when she saw [a room with] this paper.”

