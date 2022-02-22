ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Min Min Smash amiibo Arriving April 29th, Steve & Alex Minecraft amiibo Delayed

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust weeks after a listing for the Min Min (ARMS) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo was spotted online, Nintendo has now locked in a release date. She'll be "stretching onto the scene" on April 29th. Unfortunately,...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Rumors – Valhalla DLC turned into full spin-off

Assassin’s Creed rumors state that a DLC in-development has been repurposed into a stand-alone spin-off game instead. In a Bloomberg report, an unnamed source said that an upcoming Assassin’s Creed stand-alone spin-off game started its development life as a DLC expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Instead, due to a variety of factors, development pivoted to make the game its own release instead.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Of America#Video Game#Super Smash Bros
ClutchPoints

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date revealed at Gamescom 2021

Horizon Forbidden West finally gets a release date after delays. Horizon Forbidden West is the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and we finally got an exact release date at Gamescom 2021. Now, we’re just a couple of days away from the game’s release. Here is when you can back into this amazing world and adventure as Aloy fighting big mechanical beasts in Horzion Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

New on Netflix in February 2022: All the new movies and shows to stream this month

A new month means new movies and shows on Netflix – and we're spoilt for choice this February. When it comes to Netflix Originals, there are plenty of new series to get stuck into. Historical epic Vikings: Valhalla arrives on our screens this month, along with drama Inventing Anna, which is inspired by the real-life scammer. Animated video game adaptation The Cuphead Show! is also releasing in February, along with the second season of the reality show Love is Blind.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The month of March is nearly upon us, and for Nintendo Switch fans, that means Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be releasing in a few short weeks. For gamers trying to decide where to buy Kirby's next adventure, Walmart has announced an exclusive Kirby PopSocket that will ship alongside the game. Rather than showing Kirby's full body, the PopSocket is completely zoomed in on his face. As far as pre-order bonuses go, this is a very fun one, and it just might sway some Kirby fans on the fence about where to buy the game!
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Are Getting A Fan-Favourite GTA For Free

I think it's fair to say that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive edition didn't quite go down as smoothly as Rockstar Games might have hoped. Certainly, the idea of remastering and re-working three beloved PS2-era GTA games for modern consoles should have been a slam dunk. Why wasn't it? Maybe it's the collection's annoyingly wordy title. Or maybe it's that all three games were horrendously broken on launch and still aren't much better now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

March PlayStation Plus games include ‘Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends’ and more

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for March and they include Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends and two more titles. In a blog post on the PlayStation site, the games were unveiled. All games will be available to download from Tuesday, March 1 and can be downloaded and added to your library until Monday, April 4. The games include Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Dead By Daylight’ developer may be working on a spin-off dating simulator

Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has filed a trademark for what looks like a spin-off dating simulator. Whilst no such romantic spin-off of the asymmetrical multiplayer game has been confirmed, a trademark filing at the United States Patent and Trademark Office appears to confirm that such a game is being looked at by Behaviour Interactive.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation Plus games March 2022

Sony has today confirmed the PlayStation Plus games that will be made available during March 2022. Next months lineup include Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner and more. Ark: Survival Evolved offers an action adventure survival game developed by Studio Wildcard set in an open world environment with dynamic day and night cycle. Played from 1/3 person perspective players must establish a camp with fire and craft weapons and gear to help them survive in the hostile environment.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Nier: Automata Anime Series Officially Announced, Release Date

Nier: Automata has been one of the most acclaimed and successful sci-fi video games in recent years. Nominated for a wide range of industry awards in 2017 and 2018, the franchise even won lots of fans beyond the realm of videogames for its incredible aesthetic and experimental storytelling. After its...
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Square Enix Is Adapting 'NieR: Automata' Into an Anime Series

Fans of Square Enix‘s 2017 hit RPG NieR: Automata will be delighted to learn that the game is now being adapted into an anime series. The video game publisher will be producing the TV series along with Aniplex, the studio responsible for other massive hits such as Fullmetal Alchemist and Sword Art Online. According to Square Enix, the show will largely follow the story of the original game.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy