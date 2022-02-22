2. This beaded chandelier has modern farmhouse vibes.

Everyone understands the importance of keeping plenty of extra toilet paper on hand, but let's face it, the average bathroom is just 5 by 8 feet and doesn't necessarily include a ton of storage space. If you need to house a handful of extra TP rolls and aren't sure how to do so in a manner that's both functional and stylish, we're more than happy to assist. We've discovered lots of innovative toilet paper storage ideas that can either be DIYed or affordably obtained. Check out 15 of our favorites below.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 15 DAYS AGO