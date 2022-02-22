ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU running out of time to fix 'poor shooting' as conclusion of season nears

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking shots cures many ills. It’s something Tom Izzo has talked about often over...

On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
Illinois State
MLive.com

Muskegon-area girls basketball power rankings for week of Feb. 21

--- 10. Western Michigan Christian (12-4) The Warriors held off Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (46-40) and rolled past Manistee (76-32) and Orchard View (69-18) last week and will take on Oakridge (7-11), Muskegon Catholic Central (8-9) and Manistee (3-14) this week before preparing for the district tournament. --- 9. Spring...
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
UPMATTERS

Owen White earns fifth GLIAC North Division Player of the Week

GLIAC – For the second time this season and fifth time in his career, Michigan Tech senior guard/forward Owen White (Rhinelander, Wisconsin) has been named GLIAC North Division Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday (Feb. 21). White totaled 39 points and 12 rebounds in two...
Tom Izzo
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
Detroit News

Michigan coach Juwan Howard suspended 5 games for striking Wisconsin assistant

As the Wolverines enter a brutal home stretch that could make or break their postseason hopes, they’ll be without their head coach. The Big Ten, in collaboration with Michigan and Wisconsin, announced Monday that Juwan Howard has been suspended for the final five regular-season games and fined $40,000 for his role Sunday’s postgame altercation when he struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the head and sparked a skirmish at the Kohl Center.
WolverineDigest

U-M, Howard Release Statement Following Suspension

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- In response to today's (Monday, Feb. 21) release of the Big Ten Conference's findings and subsequent disciplinary decisions for the University of Michigan men's basketball team, U-M's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics and U-M's David and Meredith Kaplan men's basketball coach have released the following statements.
Detroit News

'Like an ambush': Spartans run off the floor against No. 25 Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa – It’s starting to become difficult to come up with ways to describe Michigan State these days. After Tuesday night’s loss to Iowa, another clunker that saw the Spartans get run off the court, 86-60, and lose their fifth in the last six games, there were several shots at labeling what took place at a raucous Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
Fox17

Hope Women Take Down St. Mary's in MIAA Quarterfinal

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope Women's basketball down St. Mary's 90-41 in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The #2 Seed Dutch were led by Ella Mckinney who had 14 points off the bench. Forest Hills Central grad Claire Caguley finished 66.7% from the field. Hope will take on...
Detroit News

Renaissance takes PSL title game in style, defeating Mumford, 48-36

Rochester — Sophomore guard Makayla Johnson played a key role in a 12-0 first-half run to help Detroit Renaissance defeat Detroit Mumford 48-36 in the PSL girls basketball championship game Monday evening at Oakland University’s Athletics Center O’Rena. Renaissance, 14-5, didn’t get to play in the PSL...
