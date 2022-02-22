Man shot in apparent road rage incident on SB I-805

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting with another vehicle Monday on the southbound Interstate 805 freeway near 43rd Street in San Diego.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the male victim, who was driving a white Toyota 4Runner, was shot at three times by a man in an unspecified grey sedan. The alleged shooter hit the victim in the left thigh.

Paramedics treated the victim for a gunshot wound at the scene, then took the injured person to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle, driven by a female, fled the scene southbound on I-805. No further descriptions of the woman and the alleged male shooter were released by authorities.

The details leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol San Diego’s Special Investigations Unit at (858)293-6000.