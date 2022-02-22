Austin FC hoping for Major League Soccer season opening win

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry.
Partnerships
Collectibles Authenticator Expands East Coast Presence
The parent company of Professional Sports Authenticator, the largest authentication and grading company in the world, and Veris Residential Inc. signed a long-term lease for approximately 130,000 square feet of office space at Harborside 3 in Jersey City. PSA’s Harborside 3 space will serve as a robust, efficient grading operation, helping the company to expand and improve upon its authentication and grading services of trading cards, tickets, autographs and more...
