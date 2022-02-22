Austin FC hoping for Major League Soccer season opening win

Austin FC was not Listos. The catchphrase chanted in the supporters' section means “ready” in Spanish, but the expansion franchise was demonstrably not ready for the grueling MLS schedule in 2021, failing to meet the rather low bar of winning as many as 10 matches. Last season’s goal remains in place – make the playoffs. With experience in head coach Josh Wolff’s system and a deeper roster, the pressure is on Wolff to deliver a team with more poise and better finishing ability in the final third and a defense capable of holding up more consistently in front of Brad Stuver, one of the unexpected breakout stars in MLS last season.

MLS ・ 5 HOURS AGO