Central Florida law enforcement agencies to host 3-day crosswalk crackdown

Orange County raised crosswalk (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ten different Central Florida law enforcement agencies are set to host a three-day crackdown on drivers who fail to yield and stop for pedestrians at marked crosswalks.

Officials said the enforcement effort is aimed at educating drivers about their role in protecting pedestrians with physical, intellectual, or visual disabilities.

Deputies from Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County, and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, as well as officers from the Orlando, Kissimmee, Longwood, Oakland, Casselberry, and St. Cloud police departments will enforce crosswalks on Feb. 22-23 and March 3.

Drivers who fail to comply may be issued a warning or a citation starting at $164 and three points on their license.

Officials said research shows that crashes involving those who are disabled are more likely to result in a fatality, and a nationwide study examining crashes from 2006 to 2012 found that wheelchair users are 36% more likely to be killed in a crash with a motorist.

