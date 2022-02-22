ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

3. This budget-friendly dupe adds some sparkle to the room.

By Cassie Sheets
nonpareilonline.com
 2 days ago

A crystal chandelier might not seem like it’s in your budget, but...

nonpareilonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Not your average beach house: See inside a quirky all-black coastal mansion complete with a VERY modern bathroom retreat and a disco ball SCOOTER in the kitchen

An incredible one-of-a-kind beach house boasts picturesque rainforest views, a huge pool, a luxurious master suite and unique design that steers away from the classic all-white coastal home style. Nestled on a hillside surrounded by tropical greenery, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is in Noosa Heads on the coast less than...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dark Living Room’s Bright Refresh Has a Sleek New Entertainment Setup

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the most frequent comments on Apartment Therapy’s living room redos is “Where’s the TV?” — and understandably so. For many people, a couch and TV are two musts in the living room, so when a space clearly shows a TV, it looks lived-in and relatable. But when a space can disguise the TV or blend it into a gallery wall? It’s an innovative design-plus-entertainment win.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Boston Globe

Jewel-tone colors and bold wallpaper add wow factor to living room

Caroline Balz and Allison Goldberg’s clients wanted the living room in their Weston Colonial to wow. Plus, their lifestyle allowed for it. “They have one child, so they didn’t need to be as practical as families with two dogs and four kids,” Goldberg says. The design duo, whose firm name, Psychological Interiors, is a nod to their training as psychotherapists, kicked off the design with the wallpaper. “We ask our clients to react to photos,” Balz says. “The homeowner said ‘Ohhh!’ when she saw [a room with] this paper.”
WESTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wale
The Independent

Hbada office chair review: A budget-friendly choice for working from home

While space is rarely an issue when you’re working in an office, things are different when working from home. Even if you have a designated office space, you don’t want to leave it looking cluttered when you finish for the day. Which is why it helps if you have a task chair with features that look to occupy a sweet spot between space saving and ergonomics. And one such chair that does this perfectly is the Hbada.We initially gave it an above average, six out of ten when we reviewed the best ergonomic office chairs. But after sitting with the...
RETAIL
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Sparkle#Z Gallerie#Crystal Chandelier
HGTV

Great Color Ideas for Painting Kitchen Cabinets

Bored with your current kitchen and wondering how to spruce it up? Forget a major overhaul. Consider some color ideas for painting kitchen cabinets and see if that does the trick. See gorgeous designer kitchens where color is highlighted through the cabinetry. Consider a Dramatic Cabinet Paint Change Carefully. A...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
thespruce.com

18 White Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Pop

White kitchens are well-loved for a reason: they’re bright and airy, making even the smallest galley-style kitchen feel more open. The monochromatic approach is a great way to foster a sense of cohesion—but adding a stand-out backsplash might offer a bit more visual interest. Whether you’re hoping to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This $87 Million Beverly Hills Estate Moonlights as a European Palace in the Movies

An Italian palace. That’s what, to many, this $87 million palatial compound evokes.  It’s possible you’ve seen this home, or at least parts of it, before, as it’s been featured in more than 40 music videos (from the likes of Shakira and Bon Jovi), TV shows, movies and commercials. The European-inspired estate, located at 1420 Davies Drive in tony Beverly Hills, looks plucked out of the old country But it’s actually situated on 7.8 acres atop an LA promontory accessed via a private, tree-lined driveway. The real magic begins when you step foot inside the grand, two-story foyer, with its impressive Imperial...
TV SHOWS
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This $300 Bedroom Redo Features a Genius Under-$50 Headboard Hack

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes, thinking about a whole room that needs a revamp is overwhelming, and it’s easier to think about improving smaller elements within the space. For instance, in a bedroom redo, what can you do to zhuzh up your headboard? Your closet? Your nightstands? Window treatments? Dresser hardware?
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy