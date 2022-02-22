ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville families of homicide victims fight for rights in Tallahassee

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cpJqX_0eLAkQ7Y00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of families of homicide victims from Jacksonville will travel to the State Capitol Tuesday to fight for increased rights.

STORY: LGBTQ advocates say controversial LGBTQ+ bill would out students to their parents

Families are rallying around three pieces of legislation, including HB 949, which would require employers to provide three days of unpaid leave to victims’ families.

The bill reads in part, “Requiring an employer to grant certain leave upon the request of an employee; providing requirements for such leave...”

“I had to adapt and understand that I’m not normal. This isn’t something that typically happens. It didn’t happen to the majority of my friends,” Nakesa Barnhill said.

Her son, Amari Barnhill, was murdered by his father, Darien Head, in 2015.

She added that it takes time to talk to investigators, plan funeral services and grieve.

“We want to see corporate change legislature-wise, as well as in the community, down to everyday tasks,” Barnhill said.

The group is working with legislators on two other bills, HB 1259 to seal non-felony criminal records and HB 611 for probation reform.

Amari was 2 years old when the Medical Examiner said he died of blunt force trauma. Head later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Barnhill said she has learned to forgive.

STORY: First cruise liner docks at JAXPORT after two years of anticipation

She is now part of the group Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, which includes more than 8,000 members.

In 2018, the organization helped pass legislation to expand voting eligibility to 1.4 million Floridians with a past conviction.

Then in 2019, the group campaigned to pass HB 7125, which removes barriers for crime victims to the state’s victims compensation program.

About 100 members will leave from Families of Slain Children, a nonprofit, Tuesday morning for Tallahassee.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Jury ends 1st day with no verdict for 3 cops in Floyd killng

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — A jury wrapped up its first day of deliberations Wednesday without a verdict in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Lgbtq#Hb#The Medical Examiner#Floridians#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Florida surgeon general confirmed despite controversy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo was confirmed to his position Wednesday, as Senate Republicans approved the nomination of the state's top doctor over criticism that his opposition to coronavirus mandates is too aligned to the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ladapo, who was...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
86K+
Followers
88K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy