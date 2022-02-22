Jacksonville families of homicide victims fight for rights in Tallahassee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of families of homicide victims from Jacksonville will travel to the State Capitol Tuesday to fight for increased rights.

STORY: LGBTQ advocates say controversial LGBTQ+ bill would out students to their parents

Families are rallying around three pieces of legislation, including HB 949, which would require employers to provide three days of unpaid leave to victims’ families.

The bill reads in part, “Requiring an employer to grant certain leave upon the request of an employee; providing requirements for such leave...”

“I had to adapt and understand that I’m not normal. This isn’t something that typically happens. It didn’t happen to the majority of my friends,” Nakesa Barnhill said.

Her son, Amari Barnhill, was murdered by his father, Darien Head, in 2015.

She added that it takes time to talk to investigators, plan funeral services and grieve.

“We want to see corporate change legislature-wise, as well as in the community, down to everyday tasks,” Barnhill said.

The group is working with legislators on two other bills, HB 1259 to seal non-felony criminal records and HB 611 for probation reform.

Amari was 2 years old when the Medical Examiner said he died of blunt force trauma. Head later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Barnhill said she has learned to forgive.

STORY: First cruise liner docks at JAXPORT after two years of anticipation

She is now part of the group Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, which includes more than 8,000 members.

In 2018, the organization helped pass legislation to expand voting eligibility to 1.4 million Floridians with a past conviction.

Then in 2019, the group campaigned to pass HB 7125, which removes barriers for crime victims to the state’s victims compensation program.

About 100 members will leave from Families of Slain Children, a nonprofit, Tuesday morning for Tallahassee.

©2022 Cox Media Group