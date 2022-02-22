ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Rallies Past, Holds Off Xavier in Home Opener

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtv6u_0eLAkLx900

W: Kaleb Corbett (1-0), L: Lane Flamm (0-2), S: Michael Prosecky (2)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Making a triumphant return to Jim Patterson Stadium for their first home game of the 2022 season, the Louisville baseball program was able to rally past and hold off Xavier long enough to capture a 7-6 victory Monday night.

Head coach Dan McDonnell moves to 14-2 in home openers during his tenure as the Cardinals' skipper, with the lone losses on his ledger coming in 2011 against Toledo and 2020 vs. Wright State. Louisville moves to 2-2 on the year, while Xavier falls to 0-4.

Catcher Dalton Rushing (2-2, HR, 3 RBI, 2B, 2 BB) and outfielder Cam Masterman (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) led the charge offensively, putting forth four of Louisville's eight hits, five of their seven RBI an both home runs. Outfielder Isaac Humphrey (3-3, 2 2B, BB) also had a multi-hit day, while shortstop Christian Knapczyk (0-1, 2 BB, 2 HBP) got on base four times.

Making only the second start of his collegiate career, right-hander Seamus Barrett (4.0 IP, 5 K, 0 BB, 2 H, 2 ER) had a solid outing for a midweek game. He set a career-high in inning pitched, came within a strikeout of tying his career-high, but did allow a pair of solo home runs in the second and fourth innings.

Left-hander Adam Dowler (2.0 IP, 4 K, 0 BB, 1 H) was the first pitcher out of the bullpen, and looked sharp for a collegiate debut. He retired the first six batters he faced, including striking out the side in the sixth, but ran into some trouble in the seventh.

A leadoff error and a base hit would get two men in scoring position with no outs, leading to McDonnell pulling Dowler and inserting right-handed closer Kaleb Corbett (1.0 IP, 2 K, 0 BB, 2 H, 0 ER). Unfortunately, that didn't stop Xavier from plating a pair of runs in the frame, thanks to a groundout RBI and RBI single.

After plating just one run through the first six innings - a Rushing homer in the second - Louisville's bats came alive in seventh, as the Cardinals exploded for six runs in the inning.

Second baseman Logan Beard (1-4, RB) started with an RBI single, JT Benson (0-4, RBI) followed up with a sacrifice fly, Rushing added a two RBI double, then Masterman capped it off with a two-run, 456-foot blast.

But Xavier wasn't going to go away quietly. Left-hander Michael Prosecky (2.0 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) was tasked with tossing the final two innings, and surrendered a two RBI with two outs in the eighth to pull within one. Fortunately, the junior rallied to retire the final four batters of the game, earning the close.

Next up for Louisville, they'll host Dartmouth for their first weekend series of the season. First pitch is slated for Friday, Feb. 25 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Jack Payton: Justin Krueger via University of Louisville Athletics)

