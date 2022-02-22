2. This beaded chandelier has modern farmhouse vibes.

If there is any truth to angel numbers — a sequence of three to four of the same digit — Erica and Gabe Ericksen are doubly blessed. In numerology, angel numbers can reflect a message or guidance from a guardian angel or spirit, but even for those who don’t believe seeing 3:33 on the clock or a matching day-month-year on the calendar, it can be a fun reason to make a wish or spark a smile. And when the timing aligned for the Ericksen’s to take advantage of a number sequence date — twice — they opted in.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 23 HOURS AGO