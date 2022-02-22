Michigan Basketball and Juwan Howard, Football Spring Practice, JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and Andrel Anthony

Juwan Howard let his emotions get the best of him in Madison on Sunday following a 14-point loss to the Badgers. During the handshake like, Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard had words and an all-out brawl ensued. Now, punishments have been handed out and Juwan will miss the rest of the regular season.

On a brighter note, we go in depth about our sit down interview with JJ McCarthy, Andrel Anthony and Donovan Edwards. The three of them could not have been more pleasant and had plenty to say when it came to Jim Harbaugh, the 2022 season, a Sherrone Moore-led offense and more. All of that on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.