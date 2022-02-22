ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Basketball and Juwan Howard, Football Spring Practice, JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and Andrel Anthony

By Brandon Brown
 2 days ago
Juwan Howard let his emotions get the best of him in Madison on Sunday following a 14-point loss to the Badgers. During the handshake like, Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard had words and an all-out brawl ensued. Now, punishments have been handed out and Juwan will miss the rest of the regular season.

On a brighter note, we go in depth about our sit down interview with JJ McCarthy, Andrel Anthony and Donovan Edwards. The three of them could not have been more pleasant and had plenty to say when it came to Jim Harbaugh, the 2022 season, a Sherrone Moore-led offense and more. All of that on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

WILX-TV

Tom Izzo on Juwan Howard, string of losses, plans going forward

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo addressed his team’s recent strings of losses, and the behavior of rival coaches, during the MSU coaches weekly press conference. Both Michigan and Michigan State had tough losses over the weekend, with Michigan head coach Juwan Howard...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan basketball bracketology: Juwan Howard suspension intensifies NCAA Tournament hopes

Michigan basketball remains a team destined for the NCAA Tournament, for now, according to Joe Lunardi, who labels the Wolverines one of his "last four in" coming off Saturday's loss at Wisconsin and a lengthy suspension for head coach Juwan Howard. Michigan is 14-11 overall, 8-7 against Big Ten play and has split its past four contests heading into Wednesday's night battle versus Rutgers.
MICHIGAN STATE
