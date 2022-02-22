ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Dark Elevation results: Andrade, Lance Archer, AQA

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Monday and you know what that means: an eight-match AEW Dark: Elevation taped last Wednesday at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, with Excalibur, Mark Henry and Paul Wight on the call. Red Velvet, Tay Conti and Anna Jay defeated Freya States, Angelica Risk and Arie...

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 2.22.22

It’s Two Two TUESDAY and You’ve probably heard that anywhere from 5-10 times today but what can I say, it works. We’re looking at a much shorter card for tonight’s episode of Dark and I’m all for it. Hopefully, we can get some longer matches and showcase some talent in longer bouts. Matt Sydal, 10, Skye Blue, and The Varsity Blonds are on the title for this week’s episode so not looking to be too star-studded but sometimes those are the best shows. I thought last week was a step down from what we usually get due to the length in the show and lack of star power so hopefully, fewer matches help. Let’s get to it.
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar celebrated his big win at Elimination Chamber and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens earned a huge tag team victory on Raw. Lesnar became the new WWE Champion on Saturday after he won the Men's Elimination Chamber match in dominant fashion. Former title holder Bobby Lashley was taken out of Elimination Chamber structure early due to an injury.
Cody Rhodes, AEW Surprises The List & Ya Boy #243 | Fightful Wrestling 2/23/22

Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) discuss a week of wrestling news for February 23, 2022. This show is brought to you by https://www.NordVPN.com/Fightful. Use our code 'fightful' at checkout to save 70 percent, and get an additional month free! Browse anonymously, avoid price discrimination, and watch region-locked shows!
Tony Schiavone Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Contributions To AEW

Cody Rhodes is officially departing AEW after being a pillar of the company during its inception, but where he’ll end up is still unknown. It’s been reported that Vince McMahon is very interested in the son of Dusty, rumored to have big plans for the former TNT Champion. WWE added fuel to the rumors this past Monday on RAW, with several superstars, including Edge, making reference to Rhodes. It was also reported that Cody was on his way this week to the WWE Performance Center to shoot footage for his impending return to WWE.
Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Headed To AEW

Former WWE Superstar SW3RVE The Realest (Shane “Swerve” Strickland, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) is reportedly headed to AEW. There have been rumors on Swerve and AEW, and the company having strong interest in the former WWE NXT North American Champion, but now Fightful Select reports that Swerve is expected to begin with AEW during the first week of March.
Tony Schiavone on His Reaction to Finding Out Cody Rhodes Was Leaving AEW

– During the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed the news of Cody Rhodes and his wife, former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, leaving AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on how shocked he was by the news on...
Spoilers From AEW Dark: Elevation Taping

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. *Jay Lethal defeated Jora (managed by Matt Hardy) *Red Velvet defeated Skye Blue. *Kazarian defeated Alan Angels. *Nyla Rose & Emi...
WWE 'NXT': Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa collide

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Rivals Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler finally faced off in the main event of WWE NXT. Ziggler, who is a competitor on Raw, is seen as an invader on NXT who has his sights set on the NXT Championship, currently held by Bron Breakker. Breakker kicked...
