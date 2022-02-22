ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

St. Andrews has record-breaking Mardi Gras

By Anna Hoffman
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Panama City tourism officials said this year’s St. Andrews Mardi Gras celebration brought in record numbers.

They had more than 50 entries in the parade and more than 35,000 spectators.

Destination Panama City President and CEO Jennifer Vigil said they still don’t have an exact revenue total for the event, but by the looks of the crowds, it was a successful weekend for St. Andrews businesses.

“The historic districts are primarily owned and operated by small business owners,” Vigil said. “Whenever you spend money at a small business, the majority of that money stays here in our area and goes to support our friends, our family and make sure we all have jobs.”

Vigil said the sales tax revenue made at events like this will come right back into the city.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

