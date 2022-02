PULLMAN, Wash. — Round one of rivalry week between Washington State and Washington lived up to the hype as the Cougars win 78-70 Wednesday night in Pullman. After being tied at 33-33 at half, the Cougars came out firing and built a double-digit lead early in the 2nd. The Huskies chipped away and got back in the ballgame before the Cougars extended the lead.

