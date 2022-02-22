35 Big Sister Instagram Captions For Baby No. 2

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ marriage has been a hot topic. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved on to “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” with then-husband Safaree Samuels. Before they made the move, they seemed to be madly in love. Safaree was also excited they had a child on the way. However, the good times didn’t last. Erica began to suspect Safaree was cheating on her. As for Safaree, he was upset that Erica got pregnant with their second child while they were on bad terms. In fact, he previously told her he didn’t want more children. Erica was offended by this because she said he told her the issue was they get too fat when she’s pregnant.

