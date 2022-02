As one of the 187,000 people watching planes try to land at Heathrow airport on the YouTube channel Big Jet TV, I was lucky enough, just now, to hear our host say, "It's a big old bully boy 777 right here." Then, when the passenger plane landed successfully: "Oh, flippin heck!" Earlier on, you could watch a huge jet sway horizontally in the wind as host Jerry Dyer, standing on the ground beneath it, yelled, "Easy, son!" As it approached the runway, he added, "GO ON THEN!" And, when it was even closer: "DROP IT!"

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO