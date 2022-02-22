ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS Kids show ‘Arthur’ comes to an end after 25 seasons

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
 2 days ago

( WFLA ) – The iconic children’s show “Arthur,” which airs on PBS Kids, came to an end on Monday after 25 seasons.

Screenwriter Kathy Waugh first revealed that PBS Kids planned to bring the iconic children’s series to a close during an interview on the “Finding DW” podcast over the summer.

“’Arthur’ is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago,” Waugh told podcast host Jason Szwimer. “I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think ‘Arthur’ should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake. I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end, but it did end. We finished the last episode, season 25, two years ago.”

The children’s show features Arthur, an animated aardvark, and the lessons he learns about kindness, empathy and inclusion from friends and family while growing up in the fictional Elwood City.

“Arthur” debuted in 1996 making it the longest-running animated children’s TV series in U.S. history. It has won four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Children’s Animated Program as well as a Peabody Award.

But fear not if you missed the final showing today: you can now find the full episode on PBS’ YouTube channel .

If you haven’t watched the final episode yet, here’s your spoiler alert.

The final episode enlightens viewers on who the characters become as adults.

Arthur has become a graphic novelist. His sister, D.W., is a traffic cop while his best friend, Buster, is a teacher. Binky is a weatherman, George oversees the Sugar Bowl, Francine runs a sneaker company, and Muffy is running for mayor.

Re-runs of the show are available on PBS Kids and future content was teased this evening on the Arthur PBS Twitter page .

