ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Argument between drivers in North Las Vegas ends in deadly shooting

By Ana Rodriguez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYMWp_0eLAhtUI00

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday in the area of Gold Crest Park. Police were called there at 5:25 p.m. following reports of a person being shot.

According to police, two cars were traveling southbound in the area and one was traveling northbound when all three stopped, and the occupants got into an argument.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4gnL_0eLAhtUI00
    North Las Vegas homicide investigation near Gold Crest Park. (Photo: KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwxzN_0eLAhtUI00
    North Las Vegas homicide investigation near Gold Crest Park. (Photo: KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYLQ0_0eLAhtUI00
    North Las Vegas homicide investigation near Gold Crest Park. (Photo: KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BrUX_0eLAhtUI00
    North Las Vegas homicide investigation near Gold Crest Park. (Photo: KLAS)

It’s unknown what caused the argument, but it led to shots being fired.

The driver of the car that was heading northbound was shot and crashed into a tree. He died from his injuries.

The passenger in that car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Both the driver and passenger were described as men in their 20s.

No other injuries were reported, and no further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

Related
8 News Now

Police searching for local business robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are once again asking for help identifying a man who has been robbing a series of commercial businesses in the valley over the last two months. During each incident, the suspect entered the business, pointed a firearm at the victim, and demanded money, police say. The robberies […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Gold Crest Park#Klas Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

8 News Now

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy