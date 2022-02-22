Argument between drivers in North Las Vegas ends in deadly shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday in the area of Gold Crest Park. Police were called there at 5:25 p.m. following reports of a person being shot.

According to police, two cars were traveling southbound in the area and one was traveling northbound when all three stopped, and the occupants got into an argument.

North Las Vegas homicide investigation near Gold Crest Park. (Photo: KLAS)

It’s unknown what caused the argument, but it led to shots being fired.

The driver of the car that was heading northbound was shot and crashed into a tree. He died from his injuries.

The passenger in that car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Both the driver and passenger were described as men in their 20s.

No other injuries were reported, and no further details have been released.

