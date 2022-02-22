ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trudeau wins House vote on Emergencies Act

By POLITICO Pro Canada Staff
 2 days ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Ottawa, Ont. | Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP

OTTAWA, Ont. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won approval from the House of Commons on Monday night for the Emergencies Act, which he put into play a week ago to end the convoy blockades in Canada.

The Liberal government won the vote 185-151 with the support of the New Democratic Party.

Outside the House of Commons, the streets around Parliament Hill have been cleared of trucks and protesters, although police still control access to the area.

Trudeau has said from the start that the never-before-used emergency measures would be targeted and temporary. On Monday morning, he told Canadians the state of emergency is not over.

“There continues to be real concerns about the coming days,” he said, “but we will continue to evaluate every single day whether or not it is time and we are able to lift this state of emergency.”

When asked if he considered the vote one of confidence in his minority government, Trudeau replied, “I can't imagine anyone voting against this bill as expressing anything other than a deep mistrust in the government's ability to keep Canadians safe at an extraordinarily important time.”

The Conservatives and Bloc Québécois voted against use of the sweeping enforcement measures and accused the prime minister of overreach.

Convoys rolled into Ottawa in January soon after the government of Canada introduced vaccination rules for cross-border truckers. The mandates turned out to be the least of their grievances.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has said the threat posed by the so-called Freedom Convoy justified use of the act. “They came here to overthrow a democratically elected government,” he said last week. “It is a movement funded by foreign influence, and it is fed on disinformation. Its goal is to disrupt our democracy.”

Big rigs and protesters occupied Ottawa streets for almost three weeks, holding out against Ottawa Police Services, which failed to manage the crisis.

“Hurtful and racist symbols were everywhere … the incessant honking was unbearable,” Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi told POLITICO over the weekend. “Nearby parking lots were used as urinals, our skies were filled with firecrackers as they were hurled down streets every night, and the air was thick with diesel fuel.”

Protesters also shut down key trade corridors for a time along the U.S.-Canada border, including at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.

Once the Emergencies Act was invoked, police created a perimeter around key blocks in downtown Ottawa and established checkpoints to control entry into the area.

On Friday, a wave of municipal, provincial and federal police forces began to clear the streets in a massive sweep that lasted three days. Police said Monday that they’ve made 196 arrests and towed 115 vehicles.

Comments / 480

Helen B
2d ago

Most of us in the states are behind the protesters 💯%. Wish there was something we could do to help. Our convoy is starting for DC. They will have enormous support. The Dems better not try what Trudeau did. Good luck to ou tdd northern neighbors.

Reply(100)
312
Dindu Nuffins.
2d ago

The reason Biden's state department hasn't condemned Trudeau's actions because he's looking to see if it works n will employ it here soon.. Mark my words it's coming

Reply(20)
218
Icke AusBerlin
2d ago

Yea and no he is a dictator and can do what ever he wants. I grew up in East Berlin and know what I’m talking about. Be very careful people that’s how it all started in 1933

Reply(21)
152
Daily Mail

Pelosi and fellow Democrats including Adam Schiff head to Israel to say US support is 'ironclad' and they will help fight Iran - with their party facing a reckoning at home

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a cadre of Democrats in Israel this week where she promised an ironclad alliance between the two nations in their fight against Iran. 'We are together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development....
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO

