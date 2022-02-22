ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

6 News at 6:00 p.m. Cop hurt in line of duty fired

WLNS
 2 days ago

6 News at 6:00 p.m. Cop hurt in line of duty fired. 6 News at 6:00 p.m....

www.wlns.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
City
Okemos, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danton Cole
Person
Tom Izzo

Comments / 0

Community Policy