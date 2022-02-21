ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Behind Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell, Ohio State withstands Indiana in overtime thriller

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

The lead stretched as high as 11 points. No. 22 Ohio State, playing on a home floor where it had just taken its first loss of the season two days ago, looked determined not to let that happen again.

And then it nearly did. Emphasis on nearly. The Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) trailed by four points in the final minute, forced overtime, rallied from there and held on for a 80-69 win against Indiana (16-10, 7-9).

Down 63-59 with 1:23 to play, Ohio State looked down and dusted as Indiana inbounded the ball until E.J. Liddell deflected a post entry to regain possession. That led to a Malaki Branham drive, where he drew a foul and hit two free throws with 56.1 seconds to play and halve the deficit.

After a Tamar Bates missed 3-pointer, Branham got downhill, found the paint but dished to Liddell, who slammed it home to tie the game with 5.4 seconds left. Indiana’s Xavier Johnson got off a final 3-pointer that was altered by Jamari Wheeler to force overtime against an Indiana team that entered the game having lost four straight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15S5GI_0eLAfvte00

And suddenly, an Ohio State season on the brink wasn't. Wheeler's 3-pointer near the midpoint of overtime gave Ohio State a 70-67 lead, and they would prevail from there.

Branham had 27. Liddell had 16. Ohio State did not have an empty possession in overtime as the Buckeyes closed on a 10-0 run. Indiana did not grab a rebound during overtime as Ohio State went 4 for 5 from the floor and 8 for 11 from the line after regulation.

"I just thought our guys were phenomenal in the closing 2-3 minutes (of regulation)," coach Chris Holtmann said. "We had some guys struggling physically. Their defense had something to do with it, but 22 wasn’t struggling."

That 22 was Branham, who continued a second-half surge of strong play with 27 points on only 13 shots. In 39:09, the freshman had 27 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks to provide Ohio State's most consistent offensive threat for the duration of the game.

"I just look for the right play," Branham said of his assist on Liddell's game-tying dunk. "I’m not a guy that really forces up a bad shot. I read the game. It’s slowing down for me so I took my time and E.J. was wide open. I threw it to him and he did the rest."

Against the Big Ten’s stingiest defense, Ohio State came out on fire to open up a double-digit second-half lead. Starting with a Liddell dunk on a feed from Branham, the Buckeyes scored on their first seven possessions of the half and eight of their first nine. The final point came on a free throw from Kyle Young, who gave Ohio State a 50-39 lead with 13:32 to play.

Ohio State basketball insider : Stay in the know with texts from beat reporter Adam Jardy

But from there, everything got trickier. Ohio State’s offense disappeared, Indiana settled in and when Trayce Jackson-Davis hit a pair of free throws with 6:35 left the Hoosiers had climbed out of the 11-point hole and taken a 56-55 lead. Behind the Ohio State basket, a sizeable contingent of Hoosiers fans chanted “I-U!”

They only got louder when Jackson-Davis fed Tamar Bates for a 3-pointer with 5:09 to play, giving the Hoosiers a 59-55 lead and marking an 18-4 run after the Buckeyes had led 51-41.

"We started making catches tough," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said of his team's second-half run. "They just couldn’t get good looks. They missed a couple good looks at the rim, but I thought our defense was solid to get us back where we were able to take the lead."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBU1I_0eLAfvte00

The final minute of the first half alone featured a combined five missed field goals and a pair of missed free throws by Indiana’s Anthony Leal. When Meechie Johnson’s last-second runner didn’t fall, Ohio State took a 33-28 lead into the break despite going scoreless for the final 2:06 of a half during which the Buckeyes couldn’t close the door and the Hoosiers couldn’t step through it.

The last Ohio State points of the half came on a Malaki Branham drive and layup from the right block, giving the Buckeyes a 33-26 lead. It gave Branham 10 through the first 20 minutes, matching Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis for the first-half lead. Ohio State led despite only five points from E.J. Liddell on 2-for-7 shooting and starting point guard Jamari Wheeler limited to only eight minutes after picking up a second foul at the 16:10 mark.

That backcourt was thinned further when Wheelers’ immediate replacement, Cedric Russell, picked up a second foul with 12:32 left in the half.

Indiana was without a trio of backcourt players. Junior guard Rob Phinisee (undisclosed) and freshmen guards Khristian Lander (reaggravation of sore leg) and Trey Galloway (lower body), who average a combined 14.4 points and between 12.4-21.6 minutes per game, were all unavailable due to injury. Galloway had started the last three games while Phinisee has missed six straight

A familiar face was back in the arena for the game. Former coach Thad Matta, whose name hangs in the rafters after coaching the program from 2005-17, took in the game from the scorers’ table. He’s in his first year as Indiana’s associate athletic director for men’s basketball administration, and he spent much of pregame taking photos with fans, signing autographs and catching up with former player Greg Oden and Ohio State assistant coach Jake Diebler.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Behind Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell, Ohio State withstands Indiana in overtime thriller

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jalen Rose sounds off on postgame incident involving Juwan Howard, Greg Gard

Jalen Rose knows a thing or two about Michigan basketball and is well-acquainted with Juwan Howard after the duo played alongside one another for the Wolverines. During Monday’s edition of “Jalen & Jacoby,” Rose weighed in on the postgame incident involving Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
BASKETBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Basketball
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Nebraska women's team suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes guard Ashley Scoggin from roster

Two key figures from Nebraska’s women’s basketball team made their exits this week, prompting a series of rumors regarding potential causes. Early Saturday the program announced that associate head coach Chuck Love had been suspended with pay over a “personal matter.” Shortly thereafter sharpshooting staring guard Ashley Scoggin disappeared from the online lineup.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
Person
Thad Matta
Person
Chris Holtmann
Person
Trey Galloway
Person
Greg Oden
saturdaytradition.com

Lane Kiffin provides humorous advice on Juwan Howard, Greg Gard scuffle

If Lane Kiffin could send a message to Juwan Howard and Greg Gard, it would be, “Can’t we all just get along.”. The postgame altercation between Howard and Gard hardly brought on much laughter, as the Michigan head coach took a swing at a Wisconsin assistant. Now that the dust has settled, Kiffin has deemed it appropriate to weigh in,
BASKETBALL
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes
WANE 15

Hoosiers bested by Buckeyes in overtime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Malaki Branham scored 27 points and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana 80-69 in overtime. Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left. The Hoosiers jumped ahead by […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Georgia reportedly makes basketball coaching staff change

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of a terrible college basketball season. With a 6-21 overall record and 1-13 record in SEC play, the program is at the bottom of the SEC and things are looking pretty grim. It wasn’t too surprising then when reports came out that head...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Tom Izzo gives honest opinion on Michigan-Wisconsin altercation

Sunday’s college basketball matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Wisconsin Badgers ended in absolute chaos, with a physical altercation between Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft at the end of the game. The altercation came because Howard was noticeably upset with Wisconsin head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Reportedly Joining Eddie George’s Staff

Eddie George is bringing another Ohio State alum onto his coaching staff at Tennessee State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Tigers are hiring former Buckeyes captain Michael Brewster as a tight ends coach. Brewster started 49 consecutive games as an offensive lineman at Ohio State before joining the...
NFL
247Sports

Mature Malaki Branham has taken his opportunity to become a young Buckeye star

If the injury bug didn’t bite Ohio State early in the season, Malaki Branham might not have had the chance to make the plays he did in his 27-point display in the overtime win against Indiana on Monday night. If senior Justice Sueing had been healthy, the freshman guard might not be on the floor for the Buckeyes in those situations.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: No excuse

If you’ve been paying attention at all you’ve heard the excuses. “I didn’t like the timeout that was called” or “Someone touched me.” Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard has given us a myriad of excuses, but the bottom line is there is no excuse for him throwing a punch (or slap) at a Wisconsin assistant coach after yesterday’s game. None.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy