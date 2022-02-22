ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wise by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-21 20:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jack County, TX
City
Weatherford, TX
City
Parker, TX
City
Poolville, TX
County
Palo Pinto County, TX
City
Springtown, TX
County
Parker County, TX
City
Reno, TX
City
Palo Pinto, TX
City
Mineral Wells, TX
City
Azle, TX
County
Wise County, TX
City
Millsap, TX
City
Willow Park, TX
City
Hudson Oaks, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Jack Palo Pinto#Mineral Wells State Park#Boyd Cool
CNN

Ukraine vows defiance as Russia launches major invasion

Moscow and Kyiv (CNN) — Ukraine's President struck a defiant note Thursday after Russia launched an unprecedented military invasion that has already left dozens dead, prompting Western leaders to condemn Moscow and vow unity with Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said more than 40 soldiers and as many as 10 civilians...
POLITICS
CBS News

Stock markets reel, oil prices surge after Russia attacks Ukraine

Global financial markets plunged and oil prices surged after Russia began its long-anticipated attack on Ukraine. Dow stock futures fell roughly 800 points late Wednesday as investors pulled back amid concerns a prolonged conflict could push up energy prices, add to inflationary pressures and slow economic growth. They regained some footing early Wednesday and were down roughly 600 points. S&P 500 futures dropped 2% and tech-heavy Nasdaq contracts sank 2.6%. Asia-Pacific stocks also sold off, with markets in Hong Kong and Sydney sliding 3%, while Tokyo and Seoul sank 2%. European stock markets and cryptocurrency markets also fell sharply.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy