SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Monday, Feb. 21

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Monday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Apponequet 66, Martha’s Vineyard 60

The Lakers snapped an eight-game win streak for the Vineyarders by knocking down 20 of 25 free throws in the opening round of the Mitch Kuliga Classic. “We worked extremely hard against a talented bigger team,” said Apponequet head coach Jim Cabucio. Josh Keller connected on seven 3-pointers for a team-high 22 points. Nate Levesque had 19 points and 15 rebounds while Will Levrault had 10 points. Logan Miller contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds while battling three different post players. The Lakers (8-11, 5-8 SCC), who have won two straight, will face Wareham at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the championship game.

GNB Voc-Tech 63, Dartmouth 58

Camden Morin led the Bears with 17 points. Dartmouth's Hunter Matteson knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 34 points. He also had 13 rebounds. John Emile added nine points and five rebounds. Dartmouth (8-11, 2-5 SEC) visits Bridgewater-Raynham on Thursday while Voc-Tech (10-11) host Westport on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Walpole 52, Old Rochester 29

The South Coast Conference champion Bulldogs (17-2, 13-0 SCC) saw their 14-game win streak come to an end in the first round of the Warrior Classic in Foxboro despite 14 points from Logan Fernandes. Maddie Wright had six points and Tess Adams was strong on defense.

Dartmouth 47, GNB Voc-Tech 17

Katherine Cheesebro scored 11 points while Ava Crane had 10 and Kasey Oliver seven. For Voc-Tech (1-18, 0-13 SCC), Kara Ferreira had seven points and Kaitlyn Duarte added six. The Bears wrap up the season on Wednesday at Westport. Dartmouth (12-7, 5-3 SEC) faces Middleboro on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Malden Catholic 5, Bishop Stang 1

Kacey Curran had Stang’s lone goal while Mikayla Brightman had the assist. The Spartans (11-5-2-1, 6-4-2 CCL) host Bishop Fenwick on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Dartmouth 10, Diman 3

Damien Medeiros notched four goals while Evan Moniz added two as Dartmouth captured its fifth straight win. JT Charrier, Luke Canniff, Aidan Cruz and Charlie Camisa each scored once while Reid Martin and JC Frates each had two assists. Dartmouth (13-3-1) faces Dighton-Rehoboth at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at NE Sports Village.

Bishop Stang 4, Matignon 1

The Spartans bounced back from their two-game losing streak thanks to a pair of goals from Justin Gouveia. Seamus Marshall and Aidan Cousineau each scored a goal while Quinn Pine and Eli Ikkela had an assist apiece. Matt Dore made 16 saves. Stang (16-2-1, 6-0-0 CCL) faces Middleboro at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday at Bridgewater.

Upper Cape 6, GNB Voc-Tech 4

Brandon Borges led the Bears (2-14, 2-8 SCC) with two goals and two assists while Jacob Belli and Max Lague (assist) each had a goal. Joao Oliveira picked up two assists while Matt Harding had an assist.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Monday, Feb. 21