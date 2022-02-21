ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Monday, Feb. 21

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Monday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Apponequet 66, Martha’s Vineyard 60

The Lakers snapped an eight-game win streak for the Vineyarders by knocking down 20 of 25 free throws in the opening round of the Mitch Kuliga Classic. “We worked extremely hard against a talented bigger team,” said Apponequet head coach Jim Cabucio. Josh Keller connected on seven 3-pointers for a team-high 22 points. Nate Levesque had 19 points and 15 rebounds while Will Levrault had 10 points. Logan Miller contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds while battling three different post players. The Lakers (8-11, 5-8 SCC), who have won two straight, will face Wareham at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the championship game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ea1pB_0eLAff1G00

GNB Voc-Tech 63, Dartmouth 58

Camden Morin led the Bears with 17 points. Dartmouth's Hunter Matteson knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 34 points. He also had 13 rebounds. John Emile added nine points and five rebounds. Dartmouth (8-11, 2-5 SEC) visits Bridgewater-Raynham on Thursday while Voc-Tech (10-11) host Westport on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Walpole 52, Old Rochester 29

The South Coast Conference champion Bulldogs (17-2, 13-0 SCC) saw their 14-game win streak come to an end in the first round of the Warrior Classic in Foxboro despite 14 points from Logan Fernandes. Maddie Wright had six points and Tess Adams was strong on defense.

Dartmouth 47, GNB Voc-Tech 17

Katherine Cheesebro scored 11 points while Ava Crane had 10 and Kasey Oliver seven. For Voc-Tech (1-18, 0-13 SCC), Kara Ferreira had seven points and Kaitlyn Duarte added six. The Bears wrap up the season on Wednesday at Westport. Dartmouth (12-7, 5-3 SEC) faces Middleboro on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Malden Catholic 5, Bishop Stang 1

Kacey Curran had Stang’s lone goal while Mikayla Brightman had the assist. The Spartans (11-5-2-1, 6-4-2 CCL) host Bishop Fenwick on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Dartmouth 10, Diman 3

Damien Medeiros notched four goals while Evan Moniz added two as Dartmouth captured its fifth straight win. JT Charrier, Luke Canniff, Aidan Cruz and Charlie Camisa each scored once while Reid Martin and JC Frates each had two assists. Dartmouth (13-3-1) faces Dighton-Rehoboth at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at NE Sports Village.

Bishop Stang 4, Matignon 1

The Spartans bounced back from their two-game losing streak thanks to a pair of goals from Justin Gouveia. Seamus Marshall and Aidan Cousineau each scored a goal while Quinn Pine and Eli Ikkela had an assist apiece. Matt Dore made 16 saves. Stang (16-2-1, 6-0-0 CCL) faces Middleboro at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday at Bridgewater.

Upper Cape 6, GNB Voc-Tech 4

Brandon Borges led the Bears (2-14, 2-8 SCC) with two goals and two assists while Jacob Belli and Max Lague (assist) each had a goal. Joao Oliveira picked up two assists while Matt Harding had an assist.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Monday, Feb. 21

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middleborough, MA
New Bedford, MA
Education
City
Westport, MA
City
Walpole, MA
New Bedford, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
City
Wareham, MA
City
New Bedford, MA
City
Bridgewater, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Dartmouth, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Highschoolsports#Southcoast#Lakers#Vineyarders#Gnb Voc Tech 63#Sec#Bridgewater Raynham#Spartans
CNN

Ukraine vows defiance as Russia launches major invasion

Moscow and Kyiv (CNN) — Ukraine's President struck a defiant note Thursday after Russia launched an unprecedented military invasion that has already left dozens dead, prompting Western leaders to condemn Moscow and vow unity with Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said more than 40 soldiers and as many as 10 civilians...
POLITICS
CBS News

Stock markets reel, oil prices surge after Russia attacks Ukraine

Global financial markets plunged and oil prices surged after Russia began its long-anticipated attack on Ukraine. Dow stock futures fell roughly 800 points late Wednesday as investors pulled back amid concerns a prolonged conflict could push up energy prices, add to inflationary pressures and slow economic growth. They regained some footing early Wednesday and were down roughly 600 points. S&P 500 futures dropped 2% and tech-heavy Nasdaq contracts sank 2.6%. Asia-Pacific stocks also sold off, with markets in Hong Kong and Sydney sliding 3%, while Tokyo and Seoul sank 2%. European stock markets and cryptocurrency markets also fell sharply.
MARKETS
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

802
Followers
408
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy