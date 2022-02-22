ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jason Shields, Scranton

By Scranton, Lackawanna County, AJ Donatoni
 2 days ago

The Scranton boys’ basketball team locked up the Division 1 title of the Lackawanna League last week, and senior Jason Shields was a major reason why. Shields recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in the Knights’ win over Scranton Prep to secure the crown. Shields is also a member of the 1,000-point club and helped guide Scranton to a District II championship last season.

WBRE

WBRE

