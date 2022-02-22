ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Man arrested, found hiding in drain pipe after police chase in Kingston Township

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCows_0eLAenyR00

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man was arrested after a police chase in Kingston Township on Monday.

According to Kingston Township Police, 32-year-old Christopher Steven Garrison was driving a vehicle traveling northbound in the 100 block of State Route 309 (SR 309) with overhead, off-road lighting that did not have an opaque cover.

Police say the vehicle also had an expired state inspection sticker from November of 2021.

Northumberland County grandmother loses $7,200 in scam

The criminal complaint reads that as police attempted to catch up to Garrison he began to accelerate through traffic, changing lanes numerous times.

Officers say they attempted a traffic stop after Garrison quickly changed directions, almost striking another vehicle in the process. As police pursued Garrison they say he went into oncoming traffic, ran numerous stop signs and ran another vehicle off of the road.

According to the criminal complaint, Garrison continued to travel northbound on SR 309 leading police on a chase that ended in Dallas Township in a wooded area off of Ridge Street.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEyhm_0eLAenyR00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqpDx_0eLAenyR00

Officers say Garrison abandoned the vehicle after it crashed and fled on foot, running down a hill and hiding in a drainage pipe at Pulvernan Metal Works.

Garrison was then taken into custody and arraigned by MDJ Malloy. He is charged with fleeing and eluding and various summary offenses with a cash bail set at $15,000.

Garrison was unable to post bail and was remanded to Luzerne County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WBRE

Missing Pottsville woman found dead, police say

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search for a missing Pottsville woman has ended in tragedy. According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, Tatyana Johnson has been found dead. Johnson left her home on February 17 and her vehicle was found on February 22 at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary property. Police say there is no […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Dunmore police investigating numerous reports of car theft

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say were involved in numerous thefts from vehicles that occurred in Dunmore. According to the Dunmore Police Department, the suspects pictured below are accused of involvement in several thefts. Police are describing the first suspect as a 35 to 45-year-old male or female, wearing a […]
DUNMORE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Kingston, PA
Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Kingston, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre police are searching for a missing teen

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing teenage female. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Azariyah Rollins was reported missing on February 13 and her last known social media contact with family members was February 23. Investigators are describing Rollins as 5’3” tall and 110 pounds female. She […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Wanted man in Wilkes-Barre has been arrested

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One out of the two suspects wanted after an incident where tinted windows and a pot smell led to a New Year’s Eve chase in Wilkes-Barre has been arrested. According to a court docket, Andre Johnson, 28, has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on December […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Scranton Police Officer arrested on charges of drunk driving

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An officer with the Scranton Police Department is facing drunk driving charges. According to a criminal complaint, on February 20, Officer Leland Palmere was approached by police after officers saw his vehicle facing north in the southbound lane with damage on the front. Police say a field sobriety test was […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#State Route 309#Pulvernan Metal Works#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBRE

Police charge Pittston man with selling fentanyl

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pittston man has been arrested after police say he sold fentanyl on three different occasions in the city. During December 2021, police say they were aware of two meetings where a man met with 27-year-old Zaheem Smith, also known as “Skee Brim” to purchase fentanyl. On January 5th of […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Police: K9 sniffs out 11 lbs. of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they conducted a traffic stop that resulted in them seizing just over 11 lbs. of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on February 21 around 8:30 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2021 Mazda for vehicle code violations on Interstate 80 in Butler Township. During the traffic […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police seek help finding missing woman from Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from Schuylkill County. Police say 47-year-old Tatyana Johnson was last seen leaving her home on February 17. Johnson’s vehicle, a bronze Toyota Sienna, was found at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary on Tuesday. Johnson was last seen wearing […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Home damaged by fire in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home was heavily damaged by fire in Hazle Township Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Beaver Brook Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters had to contain the fire during strong, gusty winds and bring in a water truck for added help. Crews from Luzerne […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

WBRE

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy