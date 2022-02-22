Man arrested, found hiding in drain pipe after police chase in Kingston Township

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man was arrested after a police chase in Kingston Township on Monday.

According to Kingston Township Police, 32-year-old Christopher Steven Garrison was driving a vehicle traveling northbound in the 100 block of State Route 309 (SR 309) with overhead, off-road lighting that did not have an opaque cover.

Police say the vehicle also had an expired state inspection sticker from November of 2021.

The criminal complaint reads that as police attempted to catch up to Garrison he began to accelerate through traffic, changing lanes numerous times.

Officers say they attempted a traffic stop after Garrison quickly changed directions, almost striking another vehicle in the process. As police pursued Garrison they say he went into oncoming traffic, ran numerous stop signs and ran another vehicle off of the road.

According to the criminal complaint, Garrison continued to travel northbound on SR 309 leading police on a chase that ended in Dallas Township in a wooded area off of Ridge Street.





Officers say Garrison abandoned the vehicle after it crashed and fled on foot, running down a hill and hiding in a drainage pipe at Pulvernan Metal Works.

Garrison was then taken into custody and arraigned by MDJ Malloy. He is charged with fleeing and eluding and various summary offenses with a cash bail set at $15,000.

Garrison was unable to post bail and was remanded to Luzerne County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 at 9:30 a.m.

