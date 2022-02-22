National Eating Disorder Awareness Week: sharing resources for those who need help

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, a week dedicated to ensuring that those struggling with eating disorders are connected with resources that will help them. The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa has found that at least one form of an eating disorder impacts a minimum of 9% of the population.

In fact, having an eating disorder has been classified as one of the most-deadly mental illnesses, next to opioid overdose.

Vice President of Business Development at Advanced Recovery Systems Allison Walsh said that she struggled with anorexia and bulimia in high school, which is what drew her to wanting to help others.

“I didn’t want anyone else to struggle the way I had,” Walsh said.

A short time later, she established an educational, prevention-focused advocacy non-profit that operated for 18 years, called Helping Other People Eat.

“I did realize that we were a very small organization, and in order for work to continue on the way that I had the vision for, we needed folks to help us,” Walsh said.

A short time later, the National Eating Disorder Association partnered with the organization, and as they say, the rest is history.

Given how much the COVID-19 pandemic has consumed so many of our lives in a variety of ways, Walsh said that naturally, our mental health and for some–eating disorders–can get the better of us in ways that may catch us off guard.

“[An eating disorder] can already feel very isolating, and you’re kind of wandering this journey and this path yourself. Add in the pandemic, and it exacerbates everything,” Walsh said. “There are so many resources available, and you shouldn’t have to go through this alone. The sooner you notice signs and symptoms, the better off you’ll be.”

Eating disorders can impact anyone. They don’t discriminate or impact one kind of person.

“It’s not just anorexia and bulimia, binge-eating disorder impacts 10s of millions of people every year. Even disordered eating in how you handle your day-to-day eating. Being mindful that this impacts everyone and all ages,” Walsh said.

If you have someone in your life that you are concerned may be struggling with a disordered eating pattern, Walsh encourages you to have a compassion conversation.

“Keep the conversation away from their size and shape—that can be either rewarding or triggering which could potentially feed that individuals’ struggle,” Walsh said. “Talk about their anxieties, ask them if you can I help or call someone for you. Don’t shy away from that conversation—that could be the conversation that changes the trajectory.”

By way of resources, there are many free options available and are as follows:

“The most important thing is to do something. The earlier, the better and make sure that you give yourself the time and space to heal and don’t be impatient on your journey. It’s really easy to be frustrated, but every day is a new day to give yourself a second chance on life,” Walsh said.

To learn more about Walsh, click here.

