ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Police: Lockport man arrested in hit-and-run drove two miles with victim still on his car

By Angelica Morrison
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Q3Zf_0eLAeBcx00

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A driver is facing charges after the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said he hit an Amazon worker and then drove two miles with the man’s body on top of his car.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said an Amazon contractor, Rafael Medina-Gonzalez, was helping an employee free their vehicle, which was stuck near a driveway on Dysinger Road in Lockport on Saturday. While he was doing that, he was hit. The impact caused his body to land on top of the vehicle and Filicetti said the driver continued to drive with Medina-Gonzalez, 28, on his car.

Man arrested in deadly Lockport hit-and-run

“He actually was up on the vehicle, on the windshield and roof area of the vehicle and remained there for roughly two miles,” said Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti. “Until the driver got in the area of Lincoln and Akron Roads and the pedestrian came off the vehicle.”

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Accident Investigation Team worked to quickly identify the vehicle and the driver. Nathan Marziale, 38, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He has since been released on bail. Filicetti said more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The incident came as a shock to Medina-Gonzalez’s coworkers.

“He is such an influential character,” said Bridger Cherry, a co-worker. “He’s got an energy about him that impacts you. There’s not many people that you meet like that in this world today.”

“He was awesome, always worried about his employees no matter what. No matter what Amazon, or anything that they did, he would always make sure all his employees’ safety came first,” Haley Colosi, another coworker, said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Police charge Pittston man with selling fentanyl

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pittston man has been arrested after police say he sold fentanyl on three different occasions in the city. During December 2021, police say they were aware of two meetings where a man met with 27-year-old Zaheem Smith, also known as “Skee Brim” to purchase fentanyl. On January 5th of […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Marketplace at Steamtown security guard ‘slashed’ in the face

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after police say he slashed a Marketplace at Steamtown security guard in the face. Police say Christian Pastro, 22, was in the Marketplace at Steamtown around 7:00 Thursday morning when a security guard had asked him to leave, after which he slashed the guard in […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Akron, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Lockport, NY
Crime & Safety
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Police searching for man charged with failing to comply with Megan’s Law

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say has not complied with Megan’s Law requirements. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 40-year-old Gary Wilgus is a registered sex offender out of Tennessee and has multiple convictions for failing to register as a sex offender. Wilgus is […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: K9 sniffs out 11 lbs. of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they conducted a traffic stop that resulted in them seizing just over 11 lbs. of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on February 21 around 8:30 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2021 Mazda for vehicle code violations on Interstate 80 in Butler Township. During the traffic […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Two Miles#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Police seek help finding missing woman from Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from Schuylkill County. Police say 47-year-old Tatyana Johnson was last seen leaving her home on February 17. Johnson’s vehicle, a bronze Toyota Sienna, was found at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary on Tuesday. Johnson was last seen wearing […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WBRE

Police arrest a man allegedly responsible for two homicides and a carjacking in Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police have arrested a 28-year-old man who they say is responsible for shooting and killing two men and also carjacking a woman. Jonathan Akubu is being charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Car Jacking, Violation Uniform Firearm Act- Convict, Violation Uniform Firearm Act- No License, Violation Uniform Firearm Act-On Streets, Criminal Conspiracy, Theft- Unlawful […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Neighbors rescue four from burning home in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that took place Wednesday evening in Scranton has displaced several residents, killed one man and multiple pets. The fire broke out in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Before firefighters arrived, neighbors helped rescue four residents from a second-floor balcony. Firefighters also […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Police look for man seen rummaging through cars in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Edwardsville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen going through cars. Caught on camera, is a man seen going through a car in Edwardsville. Police say they received several reports that cars were broken into in the area of Hillside Avenue and Tobin Lane around 4:00 […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into a home in Danville, causing gas leak

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A natural gas leak in Montour County has left several residents temporarily displaced. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle struck the building located at 314 Bloom Street, causing the gas line to burst. Just before 12:30 p.m. The Washington Fire and Hose Company responded to a vehicle collision […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Home damaged by fire in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home was heavily damaged by fire in Hazle Township Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Beaver Brook Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters had to contain the fire during strong, gusty winds and bring in a water truck for added help. Crews from Luzerne […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Bicyclist hit by garbage truck in Northumberland County

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash between a bicyclist and garbage truck had closed down a portion of Route 61 and sent one person to the hospital. The collision took place Tuesday morning in the 5:00 hour. According to Northumberland County Public Safety Center, one person was taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area Community […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy