CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Between my first mock draft last week and my second today, I agree with my colleague Dan Labbe: Not much has changed. When we began planning these mock drafts, we did so with the goal of not choosing different names or trades simply for the sake of doing so. We are still fairly early in this process, we will be in the thick of the NFL Scouting Combine next week by the time my third draft runs, and there’s still plenty of time for narratives to develop.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO