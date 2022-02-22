11 Freelance Graphic Design Opportunities You Can Try this Quarantine Season





Freelance Graphic Design

The COVID-19 pandemic has riddled the job market with uncertainty. Freelancers are hit hard with many ad and marketing campaigns put on pause. If you’re a freelancer, you’re probably seeking new income streams to tide your business this quarantine season. Rest easy! We’ve come up with 10 ways for you to discover a new source of income and flex your creativity. Use these opportunities to build your client list, hone your skills, and build your brand . Check out these 10 freelance graphic design opportunities to try this quarantine season.

1. DesignCrowd

Designcrowd is a graphic design crowd-sourcing marketplace where businesses and entrepreneurs can connect with a global network of designers easily. At the same time, their goal is to help graphic designers hone their skills and submit to client projects they would otherwise not have access to.Whether your forte is graphic design, photo editing or illustration, DesignCrowd will have jobs available that will suit your skills. Plus, you can even have a chance to win cash prizes!



A ton of businesses and start-ups are looking for freelance graphic designers who can create eye-catching artwork and videos for their campaigns. For a quick and handy tool, you can use Instasize , an all-around photo-editing app where you can edit colors, add filters and even edit videos on the go. With the app in hand you’ll be sure to find just the right filter to fit your client’s brand. You can find Instasize on the App Store and Google Play Store .



2. Fiverr

Fiverr is a service marketplace for businesses to find reputable freelancers for everything from picking up a delivery to designing a website. It’s a great opportunity to find jobs in different countries you’d otherwise have no access to.



Fiverr aims to help freelancers cut the middle-man for introducing them to clients. What’s great about Fiverr is that it’s pivoted to focus on thriving industries like graphic design and video editing for social media. You can build your online portfolio on the platform and post your gig offer in your forte. If you find a client who requires designs for Instagram Stories, you can use social media tools like Made that will help you effortlessly transform simple content into engaging stories. To get started, you can download Made on the App Store and Google Play Store for free.



3. Uplabs

UpLabs began as a destination where designers can find and share design resources. Today, it has grown to become the go-to place for tools and resources not just for design, but web and mobile development as well. There are multiple ways to earn on UpLabs. One way is to simply post your work on the UpLabs Market and set the right price for your design. You make 70% of each sale while UpLabs collects a 30% commission for the marketing, operations and transaction fees. The Design marketplace is a great way to gain exposure and feedback for your work.



4. Dribbble

Dribbble is like Twitter for graphic designers. You can post images of your most eye-catching work and if enough members upvote your work, it makes it to the Popular section where it's seen by the millions of members on Dribble. The exposure can help build your image, develop credentials and get new clients. While you can sign up for free, a free account only allows you to use Dribble as a source of inspiration. In order to post, you need to get invited by an existing member. We suggest looking through your network and see who is already a member, showcase your work, and ask for an invite.



You can earn money by browsing the job board to find any design openings that pique your interest. If you’re a tried and true freelance designer, go for a pro account and bid on freelance projects. You might find your next long-term client on Dribbble.



5. 99 Designs

99designs is a global creative platform with the aim of connecting clients with the best designers around the world. The platforms make it easy for clients to coordinate on projects, view designer portfolios, and find a style that suits their project best.



The platform allows you to chat with the client, set your own rates, and be your own boss. If you don’t want to work with a long-term client and instead want to experiment on different designs, 99designs holds design contests. Contests provide a fun way to practice your design skills and you even have a chance to win cash prizes!



6. Behance

This period is the ideal time to work on your craft and build your personal brand. If you’re feeling a burst of creative energy, why not build your portfolio? Behance is an online portfolio for any creative to showcase their photography and graphic design work.



Behance is the most widely-used online portfolio website. It's also extremely simple and easy to use. You can organize your work based on projects and ask followers for feedback. Conveniently, Behance allows you to link your portfolio to your social media accounts. Behance’s large community of designers and clients make it one of the best options to advertise your work. Its reputation for discovering top designers have led to recruiters often browsing Behance for talent to join their companies.



The site encourages you to treat it like your own website. You can see how many people viewed your work and liked it. Behance also enables you to build your own email list and contact those who liked your work.



7. DesignHill

Designhill is a graphic design platform for designers to earn, participate, and share their work. It is a one point stop for business owners to source high-quality designs including logos, website design, and more at affordable prices than a branding agency.

One of the major reasons designers can’t earn is that they don’t know where to find good paying customers for their graphic design work. Designhills aims to change all that by becoming the go-to platform for designers to earn from their work through joining design contests, selling ready-made work, and offering their design services. For inspiration you can browse through the internet or can use designhill logo maker where you can find an array of templates for every industry.



Businesses can offer their design requirements as a contest if they want to crowdsource designs. All you need to do is read through the different assignments and select the contest that interests you. Contests range from logo design to unique business card creation.You can earn more money by creating custom services on Desighill.. What’s great about offering your own service is that you can set your own prices and payment terms.



Asn an option, you can also sell your design through DesignHill's Printshop . Through Printshop, you can see your designs come to life by having them printed on t-shirts, tote bags, and phone cases.

8. AwesomeWeb

AwesomeWeb is a professional marketplace created by a freelancer for freelancers. Nicholas Tartt understands the hassle of living from client to client as a freelancer himself so he founded AwesomeWeb. The aim is to help freelancers build a base of clients they can work with and rely on long-term — faster than they would on their own.



Freelancers are reviewed before being featured on the marketplace directory to ensure high quality for their big clients. Compared to other platforms, you won’t be competing with millions of other freelancers as AwesomeWeb continues to review and vet their freelancers. For $27 a month, you have access to the platform where you can build an online portfolio, view jobs, and contact companies to bid on their jobs. With their focus on quality, they promise no unpaid work and no bidding wars — it’s never a race to the bottom.Their strategy works as it continues to be a platform to find big clients who offer long-term and high-quality jobs.



9. RedBubble

RedBubble’s goal is to give independent artists a meaningful way to sell their designs. They do this as a print-on-demand online marketplace. You can upload your designs on the platform for thousands of customers to peruse. When a customer purchases your design, they can have it printed on a mobile phone case, t-shirt, or as a printed work of art.



Designers receive a commission or what they call Artist’s Margin of 10-30% of the selling price. Designers communicate their ideas via texts and images. Therefore, communication is the key and very critical for designers out there. What is awesome about RedBubble is that it's totally free for you to upload your designs and start selling your work.

10. Adobe Stock

Adobe Stock offers you the opportunity to sell your work on their platform and reach millions of buyers in their creative community. If you want to take this time to experiment with different design techniques, try submitting your output to Adobe Stock. The exposure you can get from Adobe is invaluable for building a reputation in your industry.



11. Design Free Logo Online

Design Free Logo Online is a leading free logo maker platform with thousands of users worldwide. They make it easy and fast for everyone to create a logo online for their business.

