Police respond to homicide on 33rd Street North in Birmingham

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce “further consequences” for Russia in a speech at the White House on Thursday afternoon, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Europe into one of its gravest security crises since World War II. As explosions...
Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is planning the “strongest, the harshest package” of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit Thursday as the Russian military attacked Ukraine and world leaders reacted with outrage at Moscow’s actions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen...
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Russia’s military attacking across Ukraine, President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday at least some of the toughest sanctions and financial penalties that the United States, the world’s biggest economy, can muster in response. Biden, for weeks, has promised “swift and...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury was to resume deliberations Thursday in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights after reaching no verdict in its first day. Jurors met for about seven hours Wednesday with no decision on the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The shooting death of Breonna Taylor was front and center on the first day of a criminal trial for the only police officer charged in the deadly 2020 raid. Brett Hankison, now a former Louisville police officer, fired 10 shots in the raid, none of...
Three White men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were found guilty of federal hate crimes charges Tuesday in a Georgia courtroom. The jury of eight White people, three Black people and one Hispanic person deliberated for less than five hours after a one-week trial. Prosecutor Christopher Perras argued that Travis...
Comments / 0