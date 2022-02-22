ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Police: Lockport man arrested in hit-and-run drove two miles with victim still on his car

By Angelica Morrison
 2 days ago

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s office said Amazon contractor Rafael Medina-Gonzalez was helping an employee who’s vehicle was stuck near a driveway on Dysinger Road in the Town of Lockport Saturday.

Medina-Gonzalez was then hit by a car and the impact caused his body to land on top of the vehicle and the windshield. The Sheriff’s office said the driver continued to drive with Medina-Gonzalez on the car.

Man arrested in deadly Lockport hit-and-run

“He actually was up on the vehicle, on the windshield and roof area of the vehicle and remained there for roughly two miles,” said Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti. “Until the driver got in the area of Lincoln and Akron Roads and the pedestrian came off the vehicle.”

Medina-Gonzalez was 28 years old and from Grand Island. The incident came as a shock to his coworkers.

“He is such an influential character,” said Bridger Cherry, the victim’s co-worker. “He’s got an energy about him that impacts you. There’s not many people that you meet like that in this world today.”

“He was awesome, always worried about his employees no matter what. No matter what Amazon, or anything that they did, he would always make sure all his employees’ safety came first,” Haley Colosi, another coworker, said.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Accident Investigation Team worked quickly to identify the vehicle and the driver.

Nathan Marziale was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He has since been released on bail. The Sheriff’s office says more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

