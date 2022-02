Travel and tourism in the U.S. will outpace pre-pandemic levels this year, with the sector projected to generate $2 trillion, or 6% more than it did in 2019. Travel and tourism in the U.S. will outpace pre-pandemic levels this year, with the sector projected to generate $2 trillion, or 6% more than it did in 2019. That's according to new economic modeling by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), working with Oxford Economics.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO