Conn. families worry for loved ones in Ukraine

By Bob Wilson
WTNH
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Americans with loved ones in Ukraine are expressing concerns about their relatives and friends on the front lines.

“I’m very worried about my family,” said Alexander Kuzma.

While Kuzma was born and raised in Hartford, much of his family still lives in Ukraine.

“I have a nephew who is a lieutenant in the Ukrainian army and he was wounded several months back during a mortar attack, so again this war has been going on. He’s currently recuperating,” Kuzma said.

He lost two good friends in that attack.

“Putin has launched a number of small scale attacks, sniper attacks, mortar rounds. They have done a tremendous amount of damage,” Kuzma said.

Kuzma also worries about friends on the front lines that are not in the military, but working for charities trying to rebuild what has already been blown up.

“I have a very dear friend who is actually working with an organization called Building Ukraine Together. It’s kind of like Habitat for Humanity, it’s rebuilding homes that were damaged in the fighting.”

Civilian life across the country has changed dramatically. Bohdan Pokora and his wife have family back home on the western side of the country, and they say even far from the Russian border, they are preparing.

“On the weekends, they are basically going for a territorial defense training which is basically first aid, weapons training and basically how to deal with an occupation,” Pokora said.

Ukrainians say this is really nothing new. They have been in conflict with Russia for a long time and they will continue to keep an eye on the border and keep close to their families back home.

