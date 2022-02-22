ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Provo is a growing hospitality center. Joel Racker on Jessop’s Journeys

By Douglas Jessop
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQNDu_0eLAa3nE00

( DOUG JESSOP JESSOP’ JOURNEYS ) Here’s a interesting fact, BYU has 1,000,000 visitors annually for sporting events, performing arts, graduation, student visitors, etc. It would definitely be a safe statement to say that Provo is a hospitality center.

As the general manager of Provo’s newest hotel, the Hyatt Place Hotel, Joel Racker is no stranger to the hospitality industry. I was surprised to learn that the Hyatt was built about three years old and is now the second hotel in downtown Provo because of the recent growth of events and tourism.

My goal with Jessop’s Journeys is to find “people, places and things you might not know about.” Joel shared the following gems about hospitality in Provo.

  • 3 major conference and convention centers; Utah Valley Convention Center, Provo Marriott Conference Center, BYU Conference Center
  • 1500+ motel / hotel rooms
  • Hundreds of conventions & conferences annually
  • Tens of thousands of convention & conference visitors annually
  • BYU has 1,000,000 visitors annually
  • Covey Center for the Arts, 25,000+ customers annually

There are more than 20,000 incorporated communities in America. While many are prospering, others are struggling. Provo City is setting the city standard, not just locally, but nationally, as shown by its being named the nation’s 2001’s Best-Run City.

So what is the secret sauce that Provo City has dis covered that has earned them the moniker “Central Business District of Utah County?”

City leaders call it “The Provo Advantage.” What don’t you know about Provo? You can sign up for a monthly email at ProvoConnect.com to find out.

+++

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power” . Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and at “@dougjessopnews” on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter.

It’s my honor to be able to share, Jessop’s Journal , a 30-minute collection of Powerful, Positive and Inspirational Stories every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on ABC4 to all of Utah along with parts of Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona. Jessop’s Journal is also available worldwide at JessopsJournal.com.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journeys, “People, Places & Things you might not know about”, I’m Doug Jessop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lnbud_0eLAa3nE00
Doug Jessop For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story. You can follow Doug at www.DougJessop.com , on YouTube.com/DougJessop , and @DougJessopNews on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Is there hidden treasure in Utah? New show hopes to find out

ST. GEORGE (ABC4) – With tales of lost mines, buried Aztec gold, and paranormal activity, Utah has long been a mecca for treasure hunters and adventure seekers of all kinds. Shows like Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch and Skinwalker Ranch have fascinated and captivated audiences in our state and beyond, and although there have been […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

UBA Virtual Job Fair Week 2022

For the first time ever the Utah Broadcast job fair is going on-line! During the week of February 28th through March 4th, it’s the Utah Broadcasting virtual Job Fair week. ABC4 Utah and Utah’s CW30 and the Utah Broadcaster’s Association, invite you to see the job openings available now. Radio and Television stations from around […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Business
Provo, UT
Business
City
Provo, UT
ABC4

Gov. Cox launches Adopt-A-School program to aid students K-12

UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox, in partnership with Talent Ready Utah and the Utah State Board of Education is strengthening Utah school systems once again. The group is excited to announce the launch of Utah’s new Adopt-A-School program.  Local businesses have been invited to help support K-12 schools by participating in Adopt-A-School. As stated […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Gov. Cox provides an update on Afghan arrivals to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox will kicked off Afghan Day on the Hill, providing updates on Wednesday, Feb. 23 about Afghan arrivals to Utah along with housing needs, next steps and legislation that will directly impact this group. Cox announced that nearly all of the 900 Afghans assigned to Utah for […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Provoconnect Com
ABC4

Five free historic sites to visit in and around SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The holidays are long gone and summer is not yet on the horizon, but while the doldrums of February — and the recent bleak weather — might be getting you down and making that vacation you’ve planned seem even farther away, there are ways to take a break from the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain opening in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Market shoppers will be enjoying a brand new option as a Utah-based grocer comes to town. Founded in Cache Valley, Lee’s Marketplace is opening up its newest location in Herriman on Feb. 23. The new store is located at 14716 S. Marketplace Drive, Herriman, UT. A grand opening ceremony will be […]
HERRIMAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABC4

Olympic athletes touch down in SLC Airport, reunited with loved ones

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games ended on Friday, many Olympic athletes returned home to Utah on Monday. The Salt Lake City International Airport was a scene of reunion, smiles and plenty of handmade signs welcoming the athletes home from their unforgettable journey across the globe. Delta Airlines, the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah adds over 600 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in latest Wednesday report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 614 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, February 23, and 20 new deaths since yesterday. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: Cases With 614 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 920,904. Of today’s new cases, 75 are school-aged children. […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

USPS hiring, hosts two Salt Lake City job fairs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for a job? The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting two upcoming job fairs in Salt Lake City! The agency is looking to fill immediate openings for city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, and mail processing clerks. Upcoming job fair information: Job Fair 1: Friday and Saturday, Feb. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride with the Utah Jazz on LOVELOUD Night

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz is excited to announce an upcoming celebration of diversity, equality, and inclusion on their home court. The team will be working in collaboration with the LGBTQ+ community to host LOVELOUD in the Vivint arena on March 9. The LOVELOUD Foundation, originally developed in 2017 by Imagine Dragons […]
NBA
ABC4

900 Afghan refugees now call Utah home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today is “Afghan Day on the Hill” in the State of Utah. To kick the day off, Gov. Spencer Cox met in the Gold Room of the Capitol with lawmakers, volunteers, and Afghan refugees to give an update on the state’s effort to resettle more than 900 refugees into the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy