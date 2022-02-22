Katie Gorski leads Montville over Morristown - Girls basketball recap
Katie Gorski put in a game-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers, as Montville won at home, 47-34, over Morristown. Carey Werheim added 13 points and seven...www.nj.com
