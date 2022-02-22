Nebraska probation officer charged with making false report

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A civil lawsuit has been filed over the jail suicide of a Wichita man charged with killing an elderly Army veteran. KAKE-TV reports that the suit, which was filed Friday, alleges that Sedgwick County commissioners and the sheriff are at fault in the death of 36-year-old Austin Stewart. He was found dead in his cell in May 2019 of self-inflicted asphyxiation.

