Religion

Being a Queer Catholic is a blessing

By Catherine Aniezue
Emory Wheel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a way, my sexuality has always been tied to my faith. My first romantic inclinations occurred during mass. I was in the pew, holding my parents’ hands and sneaking glances at the boy on the altar, holding a candle. Even though I was aware that my mind should have been...

emorywheel.com

A Q&A with Young LGBTQ Readers on "Gender Queer"

Recently, it seems like everyone is giving their two cents about Gender Queer, the LGBTQ graphic novel at the heart of a national political controversy. Parents are shouting about their children’s innocence, politicians are preaching about corruption, and activists are vehemently defending the rights of public libraries to house LGBTQ books. But what about the readers themselves?
Jewish couple has been married for 91 years, have 64 grandchildren, and they are still deeply in love

To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans and hail from Yemen. As was practiced in those times, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some testing times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.
A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
This Is A Revolution!! God Bless Canada!!!

Every institution and agency are aligned against freedom; but they are the few – we are THE MANY. The elites may control and twist the legacy and corporate media, but people are no longer reliant upon CNN et.al to see what is going on... What is really going on! What is happening in Canada is beautiful. This is the most inspiring video you will see today.
Daily Mississippian

Oxford is starving for queer safe havens

I love Valentine’s Day. I love the candy and chocolate. I love the flowers and jewelry. I love the music and the public displays of affection. With that being said, I would trade every single aspect of Valentine’s Day to be at Proud Larry’s Feb. 24. Code Pink, a recurring self-described “LGBTQIA+ dance party” is hosting their next event, “Lover’s Lounge,” promising break-up songs and drag performances, and probably drag performers singing break-up songs. Although I will, unfortunately, be out of town for Lover’s Lounge, Code Pink’s events have been a highlight during my time at UM and have been the site of some of my most cherished college memories. While the deeply SEC school culture of UM can sometimes make every event feel like a frat party, Code Pink feels like a breath of fresh air. While Code Pink is first and foremost a fantastic time that I encourage everyone to attend, it also serves a very important purpose. Code Pink is a safe space for queer expression in Oxford.
