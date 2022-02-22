Being a Queer Catholic is a blessing

I love Valentine’s Day. I love the candy and chocolate. I love the flowers and jewelry. I love the music and the public displays of affection. With that being said, I would trade every single aspect of Valentine’s Day to be at Proud Larry’s Feb. 24. Code Pink, a recurring self-described “LGBTQIA+ dance party” is hosting their next event, “Lover’s Lounge,” promising break-up songs and drag performances, and probably drag performers singing break-up songs. Although I will, unfortunately, be out of town for Lover’s Lounge, Code Pink’s events have been a highlight during my time at UM and have been the site of some of my most cherished college memories. While the deeply SEC school culture of UM can sometimes make every event feel like a frat party, Code Pink feels like a breath of fresh air. While Code Pink is first and foremost a fantastic time that I encourage everyone to attend, it also serves a very important purpose. Code Pink is a safe space for queer expression in Oxford.
