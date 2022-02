The poet and filmmaker Odveig Klyve has lived for several decades in Stavanger, on the west coast of Norway. The city encircles its harbor, on hillsides that slope down to the seafront. It has been a site of international commerce for hundreds of years, Klyve said, first for herring fishing, then international shipping, then the oil industry. “It has always been a city linked to the sea and what the sea can give,” she told me recently, over Zoom. In the short film “View,” Klyve also shows what a maritime enterprise can take away.

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 DAYS AGO