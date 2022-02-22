ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Trio of prospect arms gives Mets hope for replenishing rotation

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE — Starting rotation help likely isn’t near for the Mets from the prospect ranks, but team officials can dream of the day names such as Matt Allan, J.T. Ginn and Calvin Zeigler will arrive to the home clubhouse at Citi Field.

All were high-round selections in the past three amateur drafts and stand among the Mets’ best rotation hopes from the farm system for the future.

The highest rated of the group is Allan, who is expected to miss at least most of this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May. He followed with ulnar nerve transposition surgery last month that has slowed his rehab. But the 20-year-old right-hander, the Mets’ third-round pick in the 2019 draft, seems content taking it slow.

“There really is no point in someone of my age to push,” Allan said. “There’s no real gain, so I think everyone really sees it that way. As I have gotten older and mature you start to realize the bigger picture of baseball. You don’t want to pitch in Double-A and that’s it. I want to pitch 10-12 years in the big leagues, be a Hall of Famer, be someone like Jacob deGrom who people can remember.”

Allan shadowed deGrom during spring training last year after throwing with the Mets ace over the winter. The two failed to connect this offseason as Allan spent much of his time under the supervision of the rehab staff at the team complex. He has developed a close relationship with Ginn, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 after the Mets selected him from Mississippi State as a bonus pick between the first and second rounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULe05_0eLAXzUi00
Matt Allan is expected to miss most of the upcoming season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNUry_0eLAXzUi00
JT Ginn, drafted out of Mississippi State, is noted for his sharp breaking ball.

“Matt’s a great kid — he’s a great athlete and he’s going to be fine,” said the 22-year-old Ginn, who like Allan used famed orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for his Tommy John surgery. Both pitchers are represented by Scott Boras.

“I try to be there for [Allan] when I can, be a good teammate to him when I signed and whenever I come to him I try to give him whatever advice I can give him, but he’s going to be fine. He told me he was joining the [Tommy John] club and that was not what I wanted to hear, but I knew he had been going through some stuff for a while. He actually found out what was wrong and got it fixed.”

Ginn, a right-hander, split last season between Low-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn. In 18 starts overall, he pitched to a 3.03 ERA and 1.054 WHIP. Ginn arrived to the Mets noted for his sharp breaking ball.

“His pitch ability is impressive and it’s amazing coming off surgery he would have that type of command,” Mets director of player development Kevin Howard said. “I think he is still building to get his stuff to what everybody has seen it in the past and he’s made a lot of progress on that this offseason. But he can really pitch and he can get a lot of groundouts. He pounds the bottom of the zone with that sinker and I think it’s impressive to see his strike-throwing ability and his ability to command the baseball.”

Zeigler became the Mets’ top selection in last year’s draft after the organization opted not to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker because of physical concerns. The non-signing gave the Mets an additional first-round pick in this year’s draft.

Last year, Zeigler left his native Ontario, Canada and enrolled at TNXL Academy in Florida because of concerns border COVID-19 restrictions would prevent him from showcasing his ability to scouts. The Mets selected the right-hander in the second round of the draft.

Among Zeigler’s goals in his first spring training is to meet boyhood hero Max Scherzer, who signed with the Mets in November.

“He is my favorite player of all time, so it’s pretty exciting,” Zeigler said. “If he gets down here [MLB players are locked out from camp by the owners] I might have to say hi. Until then we’ll see.”

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder is new announcer for Yankees

Retired outfielder Cameron Maybin, who had three different stints playing for the Detroit Tigers, has been hired as a new television broadcaster for the New York Yankees. Maybin, 34, announced his retirement last month after playing parts of 15 seasons in the big leagues. He will serve as an analyst...
MLB
FanSided

3 Aaron Judge destinations if Yankees let him walk in free agency

Whether the New York Yankees didn’t deem it an urgent priority or they were standing in solidarity with the rest of the league’s owners to hold a firm stance on the next collective bargaining agreement, Aaron Judge, as of this moment, is set to enter 2022 in a contract year after not receiving an extension during last season or before the lockout.
ADAM FRAZIER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees face cluttered trade market for A’s slugger Matt Olson | New team in the mix

Another day brings with it another team willing to join the chase for Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson. Per The Athletic:. The Padres would love to have Olson. That’s especially the case now that they employ a manager who oversaw Olson’s development into an All-Star. As is (A.J.) Preller’s wont, the Padres, before the lockout, checked in with every team regarding potentially attainable players. That includes the A’s, who appear likely to deal Olson. I expect the Padres to be in the mix.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Scott Boras
FanSided

NL East position rankings: Where do the Mets slot in?

The National League East is one of the more interesting divisions in baseball heading into the 2022 season, with the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves all expecting to contend, the Miami Marlins quickly on the rise with a loaded farm system, and the Nationals in the midst of a huge rebuild.
MLB
NJ.com

WATCH: Yankees’ Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Luke Voit work out together during lockout

TAMPA — It looked like spring training, sort of. It even sounded like it, a little bit. Except Yankees stars Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit were about 10 miles from George M. Steinbrenner Field on Monday morning. Instead, they were at the University of South Florida’s Red McEwen Field, unable to use their team’s facilities due to the ongoing MLB lockout.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Mlb Players#Citi Field#Port St Lucie
New York Post

MLB lockout-shortened spring training has Yankees concerned for pitchers

TAMPA — As negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association drag on in Jupiter, Fla., coaches around the league are seeing their preparation time for spring training cut short. And that will have an especially big impact on the pitching side, with a fear of increased...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees eyeing unexpected former All-Star as Eric Chavez replacement

The New York Yankees intended to enter the 2022 season with a three-man weave replacing the disappointing Marcus Thames, a sentence that DJ LeMahieu feels really bad about. Just before Christmas, the Bombers though they had it settled, elevating minor-league hitting coordinator Dillon Lawson to bring his “Hit Strikes Hard” mantra to the MLB level and supplementing his efforts with minor-league hitting coach Casey Dykes and former slugging third baseman Eric Chavez.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Player, Longtime Broadcaster Dead At 67

The Seattle Mariners, along with the rest of the MLB family, are mourning the loss of former player and broadcaster Julio Cruz. On Wednesday, the team’s official handle announced Cruz’s untimely death. “We are saddened by the passing of original Mariner and current broadcaster Julio Cruz,” the Mariners...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Q 105.7

An End Of The MLB Lockout May Be Closer Than We Think

The Major League baseball owners and the MLB Players Association met again on Tuesday. It was announced afterward that "little progress" was made. However, realistically, each step of progress will usher the two sides towards an eventual agreement. And, it may be sooner than we are being led to believe.
MLB
MLB

Heralded prospect Jobe gives up first HR ... ever?

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Jackson Jobe was going to have to experience this sometime, the feeling of a ball he had thrown being hit over the fence. Better to have it happen here against a teammate. The Tigers’ top pitching prospect -- and the club's third overall per MLB Pipeline --...
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy