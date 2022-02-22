ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB, players enter crunch time with lockout talks hitting the road

By Ken Davidoff
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

JUPITER, Fla. — Like the “Party of Five” episode when Julia and Griffin, their marriage on the rocks, took a romantic getaway in the hopes of rekindling their flame, Major League Baseball’s owners and players convened at the unsubtly named Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Monday to continue their discussions toward a new Basic Agreement — a little Sunshine State excursion following a month-plus of largely fruitless discussions in New York.

Alas, like Julia and Griffin, the two sides learned Monday that palm trees can’t bridge fundamental differences, as the owners’ turn at proposing tweaks disappointed the players, according to an industry source. This couple, however, will keep getting after it until they find common ground, whether it’s in time to hold an entire season or not.

The kickoff to this Florida round of negotiations produced some exciting visuals, like Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor appearing (sort of) publicly for the first time since becoming Mets teammates and a handful of anxious fans joining some media folks to stake out the proceedings. And for sure, the time they spent together, on the same grounds — an hour-plus of bargaining, followed by nearly three hours of the players and owners caucusing among themselves, then another roughly 35 minutes of bargaining before they broke up for the day — felt a lot better than their mock-worthy 15-minute session last week at the MLB Players Association’s Manhattan headquarters. Moreover, they’ll get right back to it on Tuesday after the owners agreed to the players’ request to meet here so that Scherzer and his fellow players can continue working out in preparation for the season.

The reality, though, shows that the players and owners face miles and miles before they can celebrate and relax. And seven more days, as per the owners’ calendar, to get a deal done before imperiling the scheduled March 31 Opening Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBqxS_0eLAXvxo00
Mets pitcher Max Scherzer outside MLB’s labor negotiations on Feb. 21, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla.

On Monday, the owners counter-proposed on two fronts:

1. Regarding the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, they increased their offer from $15 million to $20 million, covering 30 high-achieving players in that group. The players’ package calls for $115 million to go to 150 such players. Further complicating this matter, the players want to expand arbitration for the players between two and three years’ service, from the top 22 percent of that class to the top 80 percent. The owners insist they won’t budge off the status quo on this.

2. They expanded their draft lottery from the top three picks, ensuring that the worst team would pick no lower than fourth, to the top four picks. The players would like to see an eight-pick lottery.

So Tuesday will be the players’ turn to counter, and the primary item of interest for baseball-labor geeks will be whether they budge on their vision for the luxury tax. Players view this as a top priority and are highly upset by the owners’ proposal, which includes harsher penalties for exceeding the threshold and a lower increase from 2021 to 2026 than they just experienced from 2016 through 2021.

Scherzer and Lindor both serve on the PA’s executive subcommittee, and their Mets teammate Brandon Nimmo, as well as Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon, also showed up as part of a 10-player phalanx. Tony Clark, the PA’s executive director, also sat in the negotiations after not doing so for the Manhattan sessions; his counterpart, the lockout-issuing commissioner Rob Manfred, did not attend. The MLB side featured a pair of actual owners, the Rockies’ Dick Monfort and the Padres’ Ron Fowler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmvSr_0eLAXvxo00
Dusk falls over Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., just after MLB labor talks recessed for the night, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Lindor is among those expected back Tuesday, and we’ll see how attendance ebbs and flows during this critical week. Whether the high energy exuded Monday can sustain while leading to more substantive progress.

At the least, members of both sides smiled in the sun. If it doesn’t count as a flame rekindled, it can be interpreted as an acknowledgment that it’s crunch time and they’re willing to put in the hours. Now all they must do is make the most of those hours.

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

Dodgers: MLB Pundit Explains Why LA is a Lock for 2022 Postseason

En lieu of spring training updates, baseball fans must resort to preseason previews. The MLB lockout doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon so previews are one of the few ways to talk about actual baseball right now. During Jomboy Media's NL West conversation, Trevor Plouffe expressed his confidence in the Dodgers making the playoff for the 10th straight season.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Baseball’s Greatest Threat Isn’t the Lockout

What will Major League Baseball look like over the next five years? That is one of the major challenges for players and owners as they negotiate a collective bargaining agreement. A CBA is not just a snapshot in time but also an assessment of the future. Expectations of rising revenues—and...
MLB
FanSided

Could St. Louis Cardinals lose Ryan Tepera to division rival?

Could the St. Louis Cardinals lose Ryan Tepera to a division rival? Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicts the right-hander signs with the Reds. When the lockout is over, the St. Louis Cardinals are going to be prominently involved in the free-agent bullpen market. One of their top targets is expected to be Ryan Tepera, who is arguably one of the most underrated relievers in baseball.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FanSided

How to end MLB lockout? Let Goose Gossage fight Rob Manfred

Legendary Yankees pitcher Goose Gossage is ready to burn another bridge in retirement for the sake of baseball: by punching Rob Manfred in the face. In an interview with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Hall of Fame pitcher Goose Gossage reveals what he’s been up to these days. “Nothing but burning bridges,” Gossage said, and his latest declaration proves that he’s had it with today’s MLB.
MLB
The Spun

Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today. Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was...
NFL
FanSided

First player Phillies should sign once the lockout ends

Once the MLB lockout ends, the Philadelphia Phillies should sign this free agent player first before anyone else. MLB and the MLB Player’s Association are meeting on a daily basis this week trying to successfully negotiate the new collective bargaining agreement. With a Feb. 28 deadline looming, fans are holding out hope that the league and player’s union can come to an agreement to ensure the 2022 season starts on time.
MLB
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Miami Herald

MLB News: Rob Manfred Addresses CBA Negotiations

View the original article to see embedded media. Embattled MLB commissioner Rob Manfred held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the ongoing CBA negotiations. In a normal world, spring training would begin next week with pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. Baseball fans will be surprised to hear that Manfred apparently knows how to use a calendar.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Players#Crunch Time#Lockout#Major League Baseball#Basic Agreement#Mets
NESN

Peter King Slams Former Patriot Over Patrick Mahomes Report

An apparent rift between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians wasn’t the only “news” Rich Ohrnberger reported last week. The former NFL offensive lineman also took to Twitter to share his “findings” about Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback’s fiancée and his brother. Ohrnberger reported the four-time Pro Bowl selection asked Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes not to attend Kansas City games in the 2022 season due to the “distraction” they brought.
NFL
KESQ

MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a fraction of the $115 million the union has asked for. Clubs also increased their proposal for a lottery for the amateur draft from the top three picks to the top four. Players have asked for the top eight. Talks will resume Tuesday afternoon.
MLB
Miami Herald

MLB News: MLBPA Slams League Over Latest Statement

View the original article to see embedded media. On Friday, MLB released a statement to announce that spring training has been officially postponed. In the press release, the owners cite the lack of a CBA for the postponement. The MLBPA responded in turn and strongly disagreed with the messaging from the league.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Scherzer arrives in Porsche as MLB lockout talks resume

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrived in a black Porsche and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole joined the talks Wednesday as baseball players and management met for a third straight day in an attempt to salvage opening day on March 31. Free agent...
MLB
The Spun

Tom Brady ‘Frustrated’ In Tampa Bay: NFL World Reacts

Not everyone believes that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will stay retired. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. However, there are some who believe that Brady, 44, will come out of retirement and perhaps...
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy