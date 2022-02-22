ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Andre Drummond needs time to get used to increased workload with Nets

By cmusarranyp
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

When the Nets come back from the All-Star break, Andre Drummond is going to get all the playing time he can handle. Maybe even more than he can handle.

What that means for Nic Claxton remains to be seen.

The Nets plucked Drummond off the 76ers’ bench in the Ben Simmons-James Harden deal and have been putting the veteran center through the rigors of an accelerated cardio regimen to get him up to speed to play starter’s minutes.

“Tired,” Drummond said of how he’s felt since coming to Brooklyn. “Coming from a different situation, coming off the bench and playing limited minutes, to playing the minutes I normally used to play, just get myself back in that playing shape again.

“So from the moment I’ve got here, I condition in the morning and I condition after the game. So by the time the [All-Star] break is over, I should be back to normal again, just getting myself back in that speed and that mode again.”

Before the trade, Drummond was averaging a career-low 18.4 minutes as Joel Embiid’s backup, but still managing to muster 8.8 rebounds per game. He’s seen that bumped up to 12.3 boards in 21.7 minutes through his first three games as a Net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Iz5Z_0eLAXrQu00
Nets center Andre Drummond

Considering Brooklyn’s needs on the glass, expect to see that playing time spike.

“The biggest thing is that we’ve struggled to rebound the ball, and he’s a natural rebounder,” Steve Nash said. “He also is a big that can protect the rim. He’s good defensively and can be a presence offensively; he’s good at getting into actions, rolling, playing above the rim.

“He fills needs that our group is looking for, and we’re excited for him to continue to get more comfortable in the way we play and also really get in great shape. He’s going to play more minutes for us as far as the way we project things to go, so he’s used to [backing up Embiid], but we’re asking him to play more.”

Make that need him to play more, No. 1 in a crowded five-man center platoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDOE3_0eLAXrQu00
Andre Drummond

The Nets were 18th in overall rebounding percentage (49.5) through Feb. 13, and just 27th in defensive rebounding (70.6). But since Drummond’s debut they’ve been sixth in both categories.

“Before shootaround I do conditioning on the treadmill, run or get on the bike. After games I’m going back on the treadmill again,” said Drummond, a pending free agent. “Just getting back in that mode, and being able to play those minutes everybody knows I can.”

Drummond has started all three games since his arrival, while LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged more minutes at 23.1.

That’s left only 8.7 minutes for fading Blake Griffin, used sparingly for a lift off the bench or in a rare two-big alignment. Day’Ron Sharpe has fallen out of the rotation — logging three minutes total — and Claxton has been persona non grata altogether.

The Nets have spent much of the season getting calls on Claxton, with teams seeing the injury-prone young big as a buy-low candidate.

And he hasn’t played since hurting his hamstring on Feb. 4 in Utah, missing the last seven straight games — the past three as a healthy DNP.

With so much interest — ESPN reporting the Nets nearly moved him to Toronto for a first-round pick — Claxton admitted the time leading up to the deadline was a “roller coaster.” Shortly afterward he took to Instagram to post a picture of the since-traded Harden along with a heart.

Claxton often worked out with Harden and joined him in Houston over the summer. A potential restricted free agent, he’s shot .661 with Harden and just .581 without him according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“We’ll see how it all pans out. We’ve had that center by committee for a little while now,” Nash said. “Andre brings a totally different look for us at center with his physicality, natural rebounding.”

