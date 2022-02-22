ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

Pentagon announces noncombat death in Niger

By Darryl Coote
 2 days ago
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday a noncombat-related death at an Air Force base in Nigeria.

Staff Sgt. Dennis F. Melton, 27, of Waverly, Tenn., died Friday at Nigerien Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger, the Department of Defense said in a brief statement.

"The incident is under investigation," it said.

UPI has contacted the department for further comment.

Melton was assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

Ukrainian government websites hit with cyberattack

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Several Ukrainian government websites were hit with a cyberattack on Wednesday a week after two local banks were targets of another attack. Websites for the Ukrainian parliament Verkovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Security Service of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were down.
WORLD
