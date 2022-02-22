Pentagon announces noncombat death in Niger

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday a noncombat-related death at an Air Force base in Nigeria.

Staff Sgt. Dennis F. Melton, 27, of Waverly, Tenn., died Friday at Nigerien Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger, the Department of Defense said in a brief statement.

"The incident is under investigation," it said.

UPI has contacted the department for further comment.

Melton was assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.